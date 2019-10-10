Quinnipiac women’s basketball loses Udoji for the season

Quinnipiac women’s basketball redshirt-junior guard/forward Vanessa Udoji has been ruled out for the 2019-20 season. The cause has been described as a lower-body injury.

QU Athletics

Udoji averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 2016-17, her only full season at Quinnipiac. In her sophomore season, Udoji was averaging a career-high 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds before an injury sidelined her for the remainder of the season after appearing in just six contests.

Udoji missed all of the 2018-19 season due to injury as well. She redshirted the season – her junior year – to prevent it from counting as one of her four years of eligibility to participate in NCAA athletics. Udoji will now miss an entire season again.

