Falling into Autumn

Looking for some outdoor fun as the leaves change colors? Here are some local attractions to visit whether you’re looking for an enjoyable day out or a late night fright.

The Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce

Bristol, CT

Venture to Lake Compounce for thrills and chills. Lake Compounce, home of roller coaster attractions and New England’s largest Halloween attraction, will have you on your toes anticipating scares around every corner. Visit for a spook as you walk through a one mile journey of slaughter houses, cornfields, caves and dungeons filled with vampires, witches, werewolves and lost souls.

Pumpkintown USA

East Hampton, CT

Visit Pumpkintown USA and take a mile-long wagon ride through the forest and admire the pumpkinhead people and their animals enjoying an old-fashioned lifestyle. After the wagon ride, pick a pumpkin and enjoy the beautiful sights they have to offer.

B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill

Old Mystic, CT

Being the last steam powered cider mill in the United States, B.F. Clyde’s is a popular historical landmark. Aside from their history, B.F. Clyde’s offers all things apple, including hot and cold cider, doughnuts and a cider slush. Age permitting, you can head to their free wine tastings and enjoy their hard cider. While enjoying a sweet treat you can watch the entire process of the apples being turned to a delicious cider.

Apple Harvest Festival

Southington, CT

For all thing’s apple, check out the Southington Apple Harvest Festival. Taking place, the first two weekends of October, you can find pie eating contests, road races, a carnival, live music, fireworks and even a parade. Best part about it all, free admission and delicious food!

Six Flags Fright Fest

Agawam, MA

To experience a fright-filled day, head to Six Flags New England to ride the coasters and get frightened as you walk, or run around the park. You’ll be sure to get your scare by visiting their attractions such as the Midnight Mansion or watching one of their spooktacular shows like “Hell’s Belles.”

Lyman Orchards

Middletown, CT

Family owned for 275 years, Lyman Orchards brings enjoyment to thousands of visitors each fall season. Enjoy your day picking apples, pumpkins or other various crops. Get lost in a corn maze and finish off your day by launching apples and shopping at their marketplace where you can enjoy breakfast on the deck and purchase some locally made goodies to take home.

