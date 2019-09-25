What’s on deck: upcoming concerts

Connecticut’s concert scene extends far beyond the confines of New Haven. A handful of prominent artists, from hip-hop, to alternative and rock, will be coming to the Nutmeg state over the next few months. New York City is just a train ride away, too. With that being said, get out and support some live music. – P. Akre

Sept. 28: The Chainsmokers at Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, CT)

The DJ/Indie duo will play at the Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time ever in support of their upcoming album, “World War Joy.” Openers will include 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, the Canadian songwriter who recently recorded a single with the Chainsmokers. Tickets can be found for $60 and up.

Sept. 27 – Oct. 5: Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Beacon Theatre (NYC)

Just two blocks from Central Park, the historic Beacon has hosted rock legends, jazz staples and modern stars for decades. Guitarist Derek Trucks (nephew of Butch Trucks, former Allman Brothers drummer), wife Susan Tedeschi and their band will begin a short residency there starting this Friday. If you’re looking for a show with southern rock sound, blues influences and true guitar virtuosity, consider seeing a night from this six-show run. Trucks combines the sound of Duane Allman with his own touch, a reason why he is considered one of the best living guitarists.

Oct. 11: Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly at Xfinity Theatre (Hartford, CT)

Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre is a great place to see a show. It’s pretty standard in comparison to most amphitheatres, but its lawn is massive, while the lots nearby make for great environments before shows. Young Thug and MGK will make a stop there on their combined tour, where you can find tickets for as low as $25.

Oct. 11: Black Keys at Barclays Center (Brooklyn)

This show will be part of the Black Keys first tour since 2015. The fact that the group is returning straight to arenas after a four-year hiatus is a testament to their popularity and position in modern rock. The fall tour is in support of its newest album, “Let’s rock,” the groups first record in four years (their longest gap between studio releases). It will be the groups only stop in the New York-area, though they’re scheduled to play in Boston and Philadelphia.

Oct. 13: Melvin Seals and JGB with John Kadlecik at Toad’s Place (New Haven, CT)

Calling all Jerry Garcia, Grateful Dead, Phish or jam band fans. Yes, the band will be in that Toad’s, the one that college students raid on weekends. Seals, a longtime friend and music partner of the late Garcia, will offer a setlist featuring many of the original group’s beloved tunes and (Bob Dylan heavy) covers. Fans will get another treat, too – John Kadlecik. The guitarist has jammed or toured with a lot of people, including Bob Weir and Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead. New Haven hosted the GD 14 times from 1971-1984, from the Yale Bowl to the former Coliseum. Garcia also played Yale’s Woolsey Hall in 1975.

