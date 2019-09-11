The people have spoken

The nominations for the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards were released this past week and fans cannot stop raving with excitement. The award show features the best and brightest in the industry, giving fans the ultimate choices. This year there are 43 different categories. Some of which include, The Movie of 2019, Song of 2019 and Show of 2019.

There were so many exceptional films released this past year that narrowing it down to only a few choices must have been an impossible task. The choices for the Movie of 2019 award include, “Avengers: Endgame,” “Toy Story 4,” “Captain Marvel,” “Hobbs & Shaw,” “The Lion King,” “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” “Us” and “Spider-Man: Far from Home.” Each film brought in extraordinary amounts of money through box office ticket sales. “Avengers: Endgame” dominated with $2.796 billion in ticket sales, whereas “Spider-Man: Far from Home” earned $370.97 million. “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” ticket sales were lower than the other two, at approximately $321.6 million. Although ticket sales do not necessarily show how fans will vote in these next two months, it is still looking relatively well for “Avengers: Endgame.”

The Male Artist of 2019 award is a fan favorite and the choices this year make it very difficult to choose only one. The nominees include Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Travis Scott, Khalid, Lil Nas X and Bad Bunny.

Mendes has been all over the headlines recently due to his newly sparked romance with Camilla Cabello. Many believe it could be a publicity stunt to gain attention towards their new song together, “Senorita.” Post Malone just released his new album “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” which is gaining him a lot of amazing attention. The album has features on it that include Travis Scott, Ozzy Osbourne, Future, SZA and Young Thug. With a story behind every song and a message fans can get behind, the odds seem to be in Malone’s favor. Lil Nas X also had a killer year as his song, “Old Town Road (Remix)” stayed in the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 Singles Chart for 17 weeks straight. Lil Nas X is breaking records and possibly gaining the awards he worked years for.

The Song of 2019 nominations features all the tunes that easily got stuck in our heads throughout the year. The songs this year include Jonas Brothers’, “Sucker,” Ariana Grande’s, “7 Rings,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus’, “Old Town Road (Remix),” Khalid’s, “Talk,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s, “I Don’t Care,” Sam Smith and Normani’s, “Dancing with a Stranger,” Billie Eilish’s, “Bad Guy” and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s, “Señorita.”

The Jonas Brothers’ reunion this past year sparked worldwide attention and just like the first time around, they did not disappoint. “Sucker” dominated charts by earning its way to the top of the Hot 100 list. The song also received the MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop Video. Simply put, the Jonas Brothers are headed one way and that is up.

Grande went through a whirlwind these past two years. She released two new albums that both did impeccably well. Fans can easily relate to Grande’s honest and raw lyrics that encourage each and everyone to do one thing: thrive. Her song “7 Rings” happened very spontaneously after she bought her six friends rings after a brunch date. It won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Art Direction and showed that Grande is nowhere near finished releasing hits.

Last but certainly not least for these several categories, is The Album of 2019. The nominees include Grande’s, “Thank U, Next,” Khalid’s, “Free Spirit,” Eilish’s, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?,” Lizzo’s, “Cuz I Love You,” Jonas Brothers’, “Happiness Begins,” Sheeran’s, “No.6 Collaborations Project”, Juice Wrld’s, “Death Race for Love and Taylor Swift’s, “Lover.”

Lizzo has been killing the game with her non-apologetic and real songs. Her song “Truth Hurts” was initially released in 2017, but just recently gained attention all around the world. It earned her the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and gave her the attention she deserved.

Swift’s seventh album, “Lover,” just topped the US album charts earning its spot at No.1. The album features songs that empower all those that listen and encourage them to trust in love. Nothing less to be expected from the queen herself.

All in all, there are many things fans can be excited about regarding the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. With so many amazing categories and nominations, it is bound to be a night no one will forget.

