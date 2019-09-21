New year new look for Apple

Apple held its annual event in the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California on Sept. 10. This event marks which released not one not two but three new iPhones for this year, in addition they released a redesigned iPad, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iOS 13 and much more. However, the ultimate hype coming out of this Apple event is the iPhone 11.

The new iPhones that were announced are the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Max and the iPhone 11. As per usual, Apple made improvements to battery life, implemented new hardware and new software to these phones. However, the iPhones are sporting a new look this year.

The iPhone 11 features a dual camera system which are wide and ultra-wide, improved 4K video, night mode, and the “Slofie” which means you can take a selfie in slow mode. The iPhone 11 comes in white, black, green, yellow, purple and red.

What will surprise Apple customers is the price. The iPhone 11 costs $699, which is affordable compared to prices such as $749, $999 and $1099. Even though the three iPhones are very similar, they have noticeable differences. One difference between the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Max would be the price. It is $999 for the Pro and the Pro Max will be $1,099, and the three-camera setup which includes a bonus camera which is the Telephoto camera. Also, you wouldn’t get that much of a color option comparing to the iPhone 11 because it only comes in midnight green, gold, space grey and silver.

According to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, he believes that these iPhone Pros would be the most powerful iPhones ever.

“The most powerful and most advanced iPhones we have ever built, with a stunning design,” Cook said, “And the company is asking customers to pay up for them.” Tim Cook believes that everyone is willing to pay that much even though the price tag may be a bit too high for consumers.

This means that if you are willing to pay $999 for the iPhone 11 Pro or $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Although many consumers have three great options for upgrading their phones.

If you aren’t a big fan of the iPhones due to their new look, look no further because Apple released a couple of more new products. One of its new products that has been released on this event is the reinvented new iPad.

This new iPad has upgraded itself to comply with the smart keyboard and the Apple pencil. Along with that, it has upped its retina display to 10.2 inches. With these new upgrades to the iPad, customers will be surprised that the updated iPad is only $329. So customers can save a lot of money by buying this instead of the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Along with the iPads, Apple has released the Apple Watch Series 5. This new series of Apple Watches will be the first of the smartwatches to have an always-on-display technology. This means that you can have this watch on and the battery doesn’t drain because it has an 18-hour battery life. Along with that, the Apple Watch Series 5 has many different options for customers to choose from, including its new titanium coated watch.

Along with the devices, Apple has released some new streaming services as well. One new streaming service would be Apple TV+. This new streaming service includes Apple TV originals along with classics. This new streaming service is available on Nov. 1 and if any customers get any new Apple device, Apple TV+ will be free for one year.

Along with that, Apple released Apple Arcade where if you pay $4.99 per month, you will have access to 100 exclusive games that are exclusive to Apple devices. On the plus side, you will get one month free.

No matter what Apple releases during the Special Event there is something for everyone. So take a chance and explore what Apple has to offer for the 2019-20 year.

