Making homophobic America great again

History is supposed to prevent us from repeating the appalling acts of humanity and the legal system.

On Aug. 23, President Donald Trump and his administration urged the justice system to revoke title VII to discriminate against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in the workplace.

Since his election in 2016, he has already turned back the clock for the LGBT rights we have come so far to acquire. In the current presidential race, Trump is being endorsed by the Republican party, because of his and Pence’s vile and inhuman beliefs about the LGBT community.

“Today (Aug. 23), the Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) announced a notice of proposed federal rulemaking that lays out OFCCP intention not to enforce nondiscrimination requirements if a contactor claims that it is acting in accord with religious tenets which will negatively impact LGBTQ people, women and religious minorities,” www.glaad.org reported.

“The proposal cherry picks federal court decisions, relies upon language not contained in the majority opinions, and blatantly changes the context and meaning of case law to protections for LGBTQ Americans.”

With most of the recent picks of Supreme Court Justices’ leaning right and the current case being brought up to the court, this can be a glimpse into the future that the proposal will pass.

“Such a ruling would be disastrous, relegating LGBTQ people around the country to a second-class citizen status,’’ reported The Times. “The LGBTQ community has fought too long and too hard to go back now, and we are counting on the justices not to reverse that hard-won progress.”

In April of 1952, the American Psychiatric Assiociation (APA) diagnosed homosexuality as a sociopathic personality disturbance.

In 1952, sociopathic personality disturbance that began in childhood or early adolescence. This “disorder” was shown to have a lack of restraint and remorseless behavior, according to the DSM-I (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders).

Today’s definition of homosexuality would have been described as an Antisocial Personality Disorder, which is a mental condition in which a person has a long-term pattern of manipulating, exploiting or violating the rights of others without any remorse. This behavior may cause problems in relationships or at work and is often criminal.

How far will we go back in time with Trump’s push to change the interpretation of Title VII to discriminate against the LGBT community? Will it soon become illegal for them to be true to themselves and their lifestyle?

According to www.glaad.org, February 2017–2019, Trump and his administration has planned a “license to discriminate” be implemented to begin refusing rights to the LGBT.

People’s mentality toward the LGBT community have evolved both negatively and positivily and we are still trying to battle discrimination.

Conversion therapy and shock therapy, has been popular for converting LGBT to “normal” for a long time in the psychology field. Conversion therapy has divided psychatrists and researches for decades, proving if it works or not.

Conversion therapy is the pseudoscientific practice of trying to change an individual’s sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual using psychological or spiritual interventions.

McKrae Game, who was the founder to the nation’s largest conversion therapy program, publically came out as gay in early June, and has apologized for his role in this therapy practice. Of course, shortly thereafter was removed as a trustee by this practice.

If someone this big has come out as gay, then why do we have to hide this lifestyle for so long?

Beginning to discriminate again, what will come next?

“Since taking office, the Trump administration has sought to reverse healthcare protections for trans people, moved to ban trans people from serving in the military, eliminated rules protecting trans students and pushed to allow businesses to turn away gay and trans customers if they seek a religious exemption.” reported by www.thegaurdian.com.

We are reversing history when in 2017, former President Barack Obama, allowed transgender to join the military, and removed former President Bill Clinton’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

“When the federal government and the nation’s lawyers come out against you and say that your rights don’t exist, it hurts the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Robin Maril, the associate legal director at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Harper Jean Tobin, the policy director at the National Center for Transgender Equality, expressed to www.theguardian.com, “that even if the supreme court does affirm LGBT people’s rights, it’s likely the administration would pursue other avenues to legalize discrimination.”

If this discrimitation against LGBT is legalized, what will stop this administration from discriminating against other minorities – immigrants, women and other races.

Hate crimes have been on the rise globally. TV shows like “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU),” have had a few episodes on cases about how the court can discriminate against minorities for what “seemed” like hate crimes.

“Hate crimes against LGBTQ people have been on a slight rise over the past three years, according to FBI data,” reported by www.USAtoday.com. “While most hate crimes in the U.S. are motivated by bias toward race and religion, the number of crimes based on sexual orientation rose each year from 2014 to 2017, when 1,130 incidents were reported. Of those crimes, a majority targeted gay men.”

USAtoday also reported that this past Pride Month, in June, had an increase in violent anti-LGBT crimes. Currently a major target of hate crimes are trans women of color, primarily in Texas. The victim in May, was videotaped being attacked and assaulted which went viral, and then she was fatally shot.

News outlets have been trying to get a legitimate answer from President Trump, however he has not been answering the question, only trying to hide his true intentions.

“I’ve done very well with that (LGBT) community,” the President said last week to the Times. “Some of my biggest supporters are of that community.”

Using the government as his shield, Trump has attacked the rights of the LGBT community, using healthcare, employment and housing as ammunition.

