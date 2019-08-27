What’s new at QU?

As students return to Quinnipiac for the start of a new semester, many will find a wide variety of changes across the three campuses.

In a video posted to Instagram and Twitter Monday, Aug. 26, President Judy Olian detailed some of the new changes.

The Mount Carmel campus has had several changes this summer. There is a new advising space right next to the dean’s office in the College of Arts and Sciences. The space has offices for advisors as well as two conference rooms that VP of Facilities Sal Filardi describes as being “set up and ready for video interviews and calls.”

The Arnold Bernhard Library is finishing up their renovated spaces that will feature eight academic counselors and writing coaches to help struggling students

Additionally, Buckman Center and Tator Hall have undergone renovations to the labs that will allow for more faculty and student research. The Mount Carmel Student Health Center also received a facelift, featuring a less cramped waiting room and better use of space to provide improved confidentiality. The Carl Hansen Student Center now features new Bobcat pride decorations on the walls, as well as a “Commuter Lounge” outside of Starbucks.

QU Dining is making several new offerings on Mount Carmel. In the corner by G8 is Harvest, a station that will specialize in vegan meals. The salad bar has been expanded to include more options for toppings and the yogurt bar has added frozen acai. In a statement, Marketing Manager Morgan Watson also said that Cafe Q will have a new rotating menu featuring “Chaat House Indian Kitchen, Pom & Honey (Mediterranean cuisine), tu Taco, Smoked (bbq favorites), as well as Melt Lab (grilled cheese concept).”

Students will also find that Quinnipiac and many grocery stores now carry paper bags. This is a response to a 10-cent plastic bag tax implemented in the state of Connecticut on Aug. 1. Plastic bags will be banned in Connecticut starting in 2021.

Students can expect furniture on the quad in the near future. Filardi said the furniture will include picnic tables with branded umbrellas.

North Haven Campus has also seen some major changes. The dining hall has been redesigned with new furniture. The outdoor patio has been redone. TVs and wall chargers now adorn the area in an effort to improve the area as a social space. The dining hall will also now feature Starbucks coffee. North Haven has also had renovations to labs and research spaces.

York Hill will also see changes. The Rocky Top Student Center will see a “facelift” to its public spaces, according to Olian. Students may also have noticed a large wall that has gone up in Rocky Top. Behind the wall, work on Quinnipiac’s on-campus pub is in its infant stages. The wall was put up to keep dust or some noise out of the public dining area, but Filardi said that when work is finished around the end of the fall semester, the wall will come down.

Residential Life is also working to rebrand York Hill. In an effort called “Life is Better on the Hill,” the Office of Residential Life will attempt to improve the day-to-day life for students living on York Hill. The calendar of events will include a block party, socials, pod parties and pop-up events. Each Wednesday at 8 p.m. will feature an “On the Hill” event, such as game nights, craft projects and paint night. The first event will be on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. in the lounge outside Crescent 306.

“The experience of living at York Hill is amazing, and Residential Life wants to ensure that students are aware of the many programs and other activities that are planned for the fall semester,” Mark DeVilbiss, director of Residential Life, said in a written statement. “There is a strong sense of community and pride at York Hill, and we want the newest residents to be able to join in the fun right away. Res Life staff is available every night of the week in York Hill Central Duty. Please stop down and visit us!”

Filardi said that the master planning process is entering the design stages and that community outreach will begin somewhere between late September and early October,. Olian’s long-promised Student Health Center has entered the design stage. The Health Center will be designed by the Boston-based architecture firm designLAB architects.

The firm boasts work for a wide variety of colleges, most notably the 2014 renovation of Northeastern’s Curry Center.

