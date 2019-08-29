Freshmen Welcome Week Activities

Hey Bobcats!! With the new school year starting there are so many fun events and activities happening around campus. There’s a variety of events from live music to arts and crafts and movie nights.These events are a great place to socialize and meet new friends, eat free food and have some fun! Go to Do You QU to stay updated on all upcoming events!

SPB presents Brian O’Sullivan

SPB will be hosting the comedic musician Brian O’Sullivan! He’s performed at many comedy clubs and creates parodies of popular songs. Come to the lower cafe for lots of laughter and music on Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Q’Chella Film Festival + Food Trucks

Come on down to Bobcat way for food trucks and a film festival! A few hours later there will be an action packed outdoor movie night with free popcorn and candy. You can even enter to win a fun movie raffle basket! On Thursday, Aug. 29 from 1-4 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.

QTHON’s Kick Off Event

Come to the student center for QTHON’s Kick Off Event! From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, help raise money for Connecticut’s Children’s Medical Center and awareness for the dance marathon.

Craft’chella

Come to the Dining Hall for temporary tattoos, take fun Polaroid pics with your friends in front of backdrops, tie-dye your own t-shirts and paint landscapes of Coachella! It’ll be a fun night of arts and crafts and making new friends! On Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10-12 p.m.

Recruitment Week and Bid Day!!

Recruitment Week and Bid Day is coming up! Get a chance to interact with all the Sororities and Fraternities on campus and get involved in Greek life! On Monday, Sept. 2 our sororities and fraternities will be welcoming home their new brothers and sisters!

Psychic Fair

Come on down to Burt Kahn to enjoy free snacks and find out about your future! They’ll be hosting many different psychics like palm readers and tarot card readers with small fun activities to do in between readings!

