Mr. Worldwide

Living out one’s dream isn’t always simple, especially when that dream is 4,000 miles away. In Quinnipiac men’s tennis freshman Aleksa Martinovic’s case, he made his dream a reality.

“Since I started going to high school, my dream was to come to America to play tennis,” Martinovic said. “I didn’t know about any college or anything, I just wanted to come.”

Martinovic grew up in Novi Sad, Serbia playing soccer until he was 10 years old when his mother convinced him to take up tennis. His mother feared Martinovic didn’t have the proper build for soccer and might get injured on the pitch.

It didn’t take long for Martinovic to develop a strong skill set and passion for the game of tennis. Since turning 14 years old, he began training for five to six hours a day and traveling to different cities and countries to play tournaments.

Again, it was Martinovic’s mother who influenced him to partake in these tournaments.

“It just was my mom,” Martinovic said. “She was like, ‘You should try to play some tournaments.’ So, I went to some tournaments. My coach was also playing at that time, so I was traveling with him, playing tournaments with him. I really liked it.”

Martinovic played in multiple pro tournaments before attending Quinnipiac. However, in order for him to maintain his NCAA eligibility, he registered as an amateur so he would not receive prize money. This is fairly common in foreign countries since many don’t have a college-esque development league for amateurs.