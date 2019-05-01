‘Go crazy, go stupid’
Recap of the best (or worst) weekend of the semester
By Alexis Guerra on May 1, 2019
Ripped jeans, Pepsi cups and alcohol all represented this past weekend, (in)famously known as May Weekend. From frat parties to clubs, students across Quinnipiac’s campuses celebrated the beginning of warmer weather and relief from the oncoming stress that comes with finals. In case you missed out on the May weekend action, here are some photos that capture all the fun over the course of the four day weekend.