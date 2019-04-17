Three Quinnipiac administrators plan to leave the university

Three high-level Quinnipiac administrators will be leaving the university, according to a letter from President Olian acquired by The Chronicle.

Lynn Bushnell, vice president for public affairs; Don Weinbach, vice president for development and alumni affairs and Greg Eichhorn, vice president for admissions and financial aid have announced their departures.

Bushnell will be leaving in June 2019 after 25 years with the university for a “long-planned” retirement.

Weinbach will be retiring in June 2020 after 24 years with the university.

Eichhorn will also be leaving at the end of June, but has plans to continue leading the admissions process for the incoming class.

Mark Thompson, executive vice president, announced plans to leave earlier this year.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will have many opportunities to express our gratitude to Mark [Thompson], Don, Lynn and Greg for their dedicated service and impact at Quinnipiac,” Olian stated in the email. “They have meant so much to our institution, and to our students, staff, and faculty. We wish them the very best in the next chapters of their lives.”

Olian also announced changes to the president’s office to “better align with the new organizational structure.”

Dean Jennifer Brown, who will take over the role of Interim Provost from Provost Mark Thompson on June 1, is moving into the president’s office.

Olian said these changes are advantageous for administration as well as students.

“At the same time, this renovation frees up space for the Learning Commons, providing new offices and one-on-one tutoring spaces for the six new academic coaches being hired to improve retention and enhance academic support for students,” Olian stated.

This is a developing story. Stay with The Chronicle for updates.

