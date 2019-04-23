Seniors, it is almost the day you’ve been waiting for

Undergraduate Ceremonies Keynote Speakers

Health Sciences and Nursing Ceremony

The health sciences schools and nursing school will have Bryan Donahue be the keynote speaker for the ceremony on Saturday May 18. Donahue is a liver transplant recipient, veteran of the U.S marines, author of “On Borrowed Time, How I Built a Life While Beating Death” and a motivational speaker. His motivational speeches discuss his own personal transformation that he went through while undergoing a liver disease (Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis). He had to have an unbreakable mental toughness in order to survive.

Arts and Sciences and Communications Ceremony

The College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Communications will have Reginald Dwayne Betts speak to them at the ceremony taking place in the afternoon on Saturday May 18. Betts is a poet and author of three books, one, “A Question of Freedom,” of which is the recipient of the NAACP Image Award back in 2010. Betts is currently studying at Yale Law School to earn his PhD.

Business and Engineering Ceremony

Both the schools of business and engineering will have Javier Polit speak at the ceremony happening on Sunday May 19. Polit is a chief information officer for Procter & Gamble, a multinational consumer goods corporation in Cincinnati. Polit graduated from the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program and has earned his Masters from other schools including Purdue University, Budapest University of Economics and Science and the University of Miami.

Graduate Ceremonies Keynote Speakers

Business, Communications and Education Ceremony

For students a part of the business, communications and education graduate programs, the ceremony is taking place on Saturday May 11. John F. Lansing will be keynote speaker addressing these graduates. Lansing is the CEO and director of the United States Agency of Global Media, specifically the director of the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG). This is an independent federal agency that overlooks U.S civilian international media. Lansing joined BBG in 2015 after spending nine years as the president of Scripps Networks.

Arts and Sciences, Health Sciences and Nursing Ceremony

Students a part of the arts and sciences, health sciences or nursing graduate programs will go through their graduation ceremony the afternoon of Saturday May 11. Dr. Reggie Eadie, the president and chief executive officer of Trinity Health of New England, will be the keynote speaker. Eadie is from Detroit and is a published author on obesity. Eadie received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine and also received his Executive Master in Business Administration from Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business. He has recently been named one of the “100 Physician Leaders to Know” by the Becker’s Hospital Review.

Tips on how to decorate your graduation cap

Graduation cap and gown pick ups just happened on April 22 to April 24, so now it is time to start thinking about how to decorate your cap. Here are some tips if you are unsure how to go about decorating your cap in the best possible way.

Grab decorating materials. For example, you may need a glue gun, paper, sticky letters, flowers, pearls and other items to glue onto your graduation cap.

Decide if you want to change the color of your graduation cap. If you want to change the color of the cap, grab scrapbooking paper from stores such as Michaels or Walmart.

Then cut the sheet to fit the cap and cut a hole to fit the tassel.

Glue the paper onto the cap with the hot glue gun.

Start decorating. Here are some design ideas Put a quote on it Movie or book quote Make it creative by incorporating your interests Maybe incorporate your major somehow Make it funny Make it sparkly Put your initials on it Pair it with a friend



