One big day

Three volunteers reflect on their experience serving the Quinnipiac community at Big Event

Cassidy Spencer – Junior, occupational therapy major

This was my third year doing the Big Event and every year I find it more rewarding than the last. I enjoyed being able to spend time and bond with members of my organization (Pi Beta Phi) while also giving back to the community. I was placed at a local food pantry where we helped to clean up the outside of the building and also clean and organize the freezer. Seeing how much the business relies on donations and volunteers and also how much they give back to the community on a day to day basis reminded me of how fortunate I am and how rewarding it can be to give back.

Olivia Morgan – Senior, public relations and media studies major

I went with the Student Programming Board and we went to Camp Cedarcrest in Orange, CT. At the camp, we helped to clean up paths to the cabins and helped to remove brush around the dining hall. I have done the Big Event all four years at Quinnipiac. I have always enjoyed doing community service and it is always nice to be able to go out into the local community and help out. I think it helps to bridge relationships between the school and the community.

Samantha Markham – Sophomore radiological science major

I really enjoyed going to the big event. I went representing Quinnipiac’s APO fraternity, and to look around and volunteer with not only my brothers, but my classmates as well and seeing every one genuinely enjoying the time with each other while giving back was really heart warming.

I will definitely be going back next year and highly encourage others to attend.

