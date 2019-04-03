New safety posters to be displayed around campus

In an effort to make crucial safety information more available to its students, Public Safety has teamed up with Quinnipiac’s Department of Integrated Marketing Communications to design a series of seven posters to be distributed and displayed around campus.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The posters cover a variety of safety-focused topics such as, theft prevention, safety in residence halls and Public Safety Resources.

The photos on the posters are of real students and the information was designed in a way that’s simple to understand, according to Bradley J. Bopp, a Training Officer for Public Safety.

“We would like to work with Res Life and have them hung in the Student Center, as well as other buildings,” Bopp said. “There are other universities, as well as other Public Safety agencies who do this.”

These posters are used to encourage the community to always be present and aware of what is going on around them, in order to stay safe.

“Everyone needs to take ownership,” Bopp said. “You just can’t get in that false sense of security.”

The information presented on the posters are topics Public Safety has seen other agencies focus on. They cover the ‘see something, say something’ motto in more detail like general safety tips and off-campus resources.

“Information to get in the back of your head,” Bopp said. “We need to start thinking about this stuff.”

Students can expect to see the posters hung up sometime this month. Specifically, they are set to be displayed around the Mount Carmel campus dorms, with plans of expanding to York Hill.

“We hope to get more awareness [with these posters],” said Bopp. “This is also something that we hope to display at open houses. A lot of parents come and they have questions. Now they will be able to see something and it’s very professional looking as well.”

