Meet the candidates: Vice President

Junior • Legal studies & economics majors • Junior class senator and justice on judicial and ethics board

Throughout my time on SGA, I have come to realize that more voices need to be heard on our campus and I want to be the person to advocate for those voices. Over the last year, I have served on the Student Advocacy Committee which has allowed me to advocate for improvements that benefit the entire student body, but there are still changes that need to be made. It’s time for your seat at the table so vote for Julia Schade for VP and let your voices be heard.

Campaign platform

Have an open dialogue with the student body so that their needs and concerns are addressed.

Create an identity at Quinnipiac so that the students are more united and have a sense of belonging.

Advocate for changes that benefit the entire student body and will have a lasting impact at Quinnipiac.

Be transparent with the student body so that they know we’re advocating for them and support them.

Improve all student services such as academics, parking, housing, and dining.

Sophomore • ELMPA major • Sophomore class president

Over the course of my time at Quinnipiac I have served as a class president every year, and have made significant connections not only with the student body, but with high-level administration, meaning that I have the ability to make significant change, and fast. I have loved every single second of being able to advocate for such an impressive population of students, and I would love your support in being able to continue doing so. With two years of experience and a desire to listen, proven success, and passion to enact change on this campus, I won’t let you down.

Campaign platform

I promise to work diligently on reoccurring, hot-button topics that students continually struggle with including but not limited to: free laundry (something I have been working on for a year), updating of outdated residence halls, increasing the amount of scholarship students can obtain, and increasing the number of common spaces for students within the Quinnipiac community, specifically within the Student Center (i.e. game room, relaxation room, etc.)

I promise to bridge the gap between students and SGA, and in turn between students and administration, by holding a monthly outreach event where myself and my committee goes out once a month into the community to receive direct feedback from students (all with the goal of increasing transparency and productivity).

I promise to better the relationship between Quinnipiac University SGA and the government not only of the town of Hamden, but of the government of Connecticut as well, in order to give the University a significant influence in the policies being passed that are affecting our students, and in order to enact change more rapidly on campus.

