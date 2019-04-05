Meet the candidates: Vice President for Student Experience

Photo courtesy of SGA

Sophomore • Political science and sociology majors • Sophomore class senator

I have been involved overboard with SGA for the past year and immediately began working for you. I am currently a member of the student experience committee. I am a firm believer in our campus and student body and the potential it has to offer. I am actively engaged on campus in various clubs and organizations as my belief in impacting this wonderful community doesn’t start and stop with SGA. I promise to serve you restlessly and will work tirelessly to foster a greater QU. So, on Election Day vote for me and allow me to further advocate for you!

Campaign platform

Looking to develop a deeper more interpersonal connection to help serve Students.

Looking to creating a culture and helping to foster a more empathetic QU.

Working to create a more involved/transparent SGA.

Sophomore • Journalism major • Sophomore class senator

I’m running for this position because I feel as though I am the best candidate for the job. I’m a sophomore journalism major and political science minor. Outside of SGA, I am involved with Q30 Television where I serve as the associate producer for Q30 news and I am an orientation leader in the summer. As Vice President for Student Experience, I want to create a community that embraces each and one of our students here at Quinnipiac. If elected I promise to ensure that anyone who steps foot on our campus feels accepted and at home.

Campaign platform

Respect all students of all opinions.

Create a community that embraces you.

Ensure a prioritization of the student’s voice.

