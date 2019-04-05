Meet the candidates: Vice President for Finance, Chief Justice

Vice President for Finance

Sophomore • 3+1 Business management major • Sophomore class senator and secretary

I am from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and I am a business management major and finance minor in the 3+1 program. I spent both my freshmen and sophomore years using my position as senator and secretary to work on improving conditions in the recreation center, dining, Campus Life and parking. I am running for Vice President for Finance because I know that my last two years on the finance committee has provided me with the experience necessary to continue to work towards securing and allocating university resources to student organizations in order to enhance the student experience at Quinnipiac.

Served on the Student Government finance committee for the last two years.

Experienced in helping student organizations construct, oversee, and utilize their budgets.

Looking to increase student organization's accessibility to the resources they require to operate and pursue their interests.

Will work to increase the number of opportunities for student organizations to have their events funded.

Sophomore • Political science major • Sophomore class senator and justice on judicial and ethics board

I am a sophomore Political Science major from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I have been a member of the Student Government Association for nearly two years. Throughout my tenure on SGA I have worked on multiple initiatives to better the study body. I have been a senator-justice for nearly two semesters, and served on multiple committees to revise our governing documents. I have a very strong understanding of how the organization functions. I am ready and willing to take on the challenge the role of Chief Justice will bring.

If elected, I will work to ensure every bit of policy in the governing documents matches the practices of SGA.

Try my best to use restorative justice practices.

Make decisions in the fairest and unbiased way possible.

Promote the practice of ethical behavior for all members of SGA.

