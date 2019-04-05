Meet the candidates: President

Photo courtesy of SGA

Junior • Political science major • SGA VP for Student Experience

My name is Austin Calvo and I’m a junior political science major. I have served on SGA for the past three years, and on Executive Board as the VP for Student Experience for the past 3 semesters. This year, I have coordinated events such as Ask Away which created conversations and dialogue. Furthermore, I have created spaces for students to give direct feedback to SGA, over the past semester I have tabled weekly in the lower café to hear directly from students. I have visited organizations general boards to hear from students about what they want changed on campus.

Campaign platform

Transparency – Both SGA, and the University Administration must be more transparent with the student body. I served on a committee that helped created President Olian’s strategic plan, and a 5-year strategic plan is great, but we as students need to know what is happening for us, in the here and now, in order to justify the $65,000 we pay here.

– Both SGA, and the University Administration must be more transparent with the student body. I served on a committee that helped created President Olian’s strategic plan, and a 5-year strategic plan is great, but we as students need to know what is happening for us, in the here and now, in order to justify the $65,000 we pay here. Advocacy – Like I said in my statement, I have worked all year to create spaces for students to give direct feedback to SGA about what you want us to work towards on your behalf. Next year I will do the same. I will continue to table in the lower café, along with other Executive Board members and ensure that student’s voices are always being heard by SGA, and then taken to University Administration to actually see that change take place.

– Like I said in my statement, I have worked all year to create spaces for students to give direct feedback to SGA about what you want us to work towards on your behalf. Next year I will do the same. I will continue to table in the lower café, along with other Executive Board members and ensure that student’s voices are always being heard by SGA, and then taken to University Administration to actually see that change take place. Student-Centered – In everything that we as SGA do, we must remain student centered and remember that we are in our seats only to improve student’s experience, and no other reason. Next year, I will push to make sure that all SGA members remember this at all times. Additionally, and more importantly, I will push to make sure that administration knows that students MUST come first in everything the university does. The money we pay to this university is not represented in the experience we receive as students. If elected I will work the hardest that I can to see this changed at the end of my term next year.

Junior • Marketing major • SGA Vice President

Over the past year I have been the Vice President of SGA. When I ran for that position I made a promise to bring clubs sports to campus, I also promised to increase funding for student organizations. It would not have been possible without the hard work of many others but my promise was kept. I now promise you a student government that will work for you, increase school spirit, bring back May Weekend and make the Quinnipiac experience equivalent to the cost of admission. Trust my proven results and vote Ahearn for a change you can count on!

Campaign platform

Make the experience of Quinnipiac University match the cost.

Revive the May Weekend tradition so it is for all students.

Enhance school spirit.

Fight for students at the university’s highest levels.

Get involved with the facilities planning process to make sure there are improvements to parking, housing and meeting spaces.

