Make way for the Greeks

The most anticipated week of the school year for Greek life just finished up with Alpha Delta Pi and Delta Upsilon winning it all. Sororities and fraternities battled it out on March 31-April 6 in teams, with each pair representing a genre of music, through activities that happened each day. The week started off with Greek trivia and wrapped up with the Big Event, where attendance was accounted for in order to gain more points. Big events, including Greek God and Goddess and Lip Sync that gain university-wide attention, happened as well throughout the week.

Greek God and Lip Sync photos (via Morgan Tencza and Ethan Hepler/Chronicle)

Spring into philanthropy events

Despite the fact that Greek week is over, many sororities and fraternities are gearing up for their spring philanthropy events. Here are a few that are happening in the next couple of weeks.

Corey’s Army

Organization: Alpha Delta Pi

Date: April 13, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Echlin Tator lawn

In honor of their sister, Corey Burke, ADPi is hosting an army-style event that includes physical activities in a relay race. The winner of each activity will continue to move on in the competition until there are only two teams left. There will also be free food at this event.

Tee off for Type 1

Organization: Delta Tau Delta

Date: April 13, 12 to 4 p.m.

Location: CAS parking lot

This is Delta Tau Delta’s first annual spring philanthropy event and it will be a nine hole mini golf course. Each team of four will compete, coming and going throughout the event as they please.

Chi Omega Carnival

Organization: Chi Omega

Date: April 14, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Tator lawn

This is Chi Omega’s second annual spring philanthropy event. It will include games, food trucks and other vendors in support of the Make-A-Wish foundation. The games will allow teams of six to participate in including a sack race, basket toss and obstacle course inflatables.

Delta Desserts

Organization: Delta Delta Delta

Date: April 15, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Burt Kahn

Tri Delta is hosting its second annual spring philanthropy event benefiting St. Jude. There will be unlimited desserts and a cake decorating contest for teams of five to six people.

Comments