- Bobcats making jump to the professional level
- Passing the torch
- Seven heads shaved, thousands of dollars raised
- Murphy’s Law: A bittersweet season
- Junior Charlotte Garguilo ‘braves the shave’ for the third time
- Registration roulette
- SGA pilot program provides condom dispensers in Commons building
- From hardwood to homers
- Bye Gronk
- New safety posters to be displayed around campus
Bobcats making jump to the professional level
With the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey season now over, a number of Bobcats are making the jump to the professional level.
Junior defenseman Brogan Rafferty, senior forward Craig Martin and junior goaltender Andrew Shortridge all signed contracts earlier this week. Martin concluded his final season at Quinnipiac this past weekend, while Rafferty and Shortridge are electing to leave early.
Rafferty was the first Bobcat to sign a contract this offseason. The undrafted free agent agreed to a one-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, April 1.
Rafferty leaves Quinnipiac after three years on the Bobcats’ blue line, concluding his junior year with 24 points and a total of 60 points in 108 career games. He is reported to make his debut Thursday, April 4, when the Canucks take on the Nashville Predators.
On Tuesday, April 2, Martin signed an amateur tryout contract with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers. Martin was third on the team in points this season with a career-high 30 points and finished his Quinnipiac career with 75 total.
Shortridge elected to forgo his senior season and signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday as well. The Anchorage, Alaska native was one of the best goaltenders in the nation, finishing first in save percentage and second in goals against average.
“Quinnipiac gave me an opportunity to play college hockey and that’s all I could have ever asked for,” Shortridge said in a press release.“They took a chance on me and will forever be grateful for that and for my time here. I can’t thank everyone enough that helped me develop into who I am today. On the other hand, I couldn’t be more excited to join the Sharks organization and I look forward to continuing to develop.”
Senior defenseman and now former captain Chase Priskie announced he would not be signing with the Washington Capitals and instead, testing free agency. The Capitals drafted Priskie in 2016, but Priskie is choosing to become a free agent on Aug. 15 and will see what other offers he has.
Stay with The Chronicle for any more updates on players signing.