Bobcats making jump to the professional level

With the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey season now over, a number of Bobcats are making the jump to the professional level.

Junior defenseman Brogan Rafferty, senior forward Craig Martin and junior goaltender Andrew Shortridge all signed contracts earlier this week. Martin concluded his final season at Quinnipiac this past weekend, while Rafferty and Shortridge are electing to leave early.

Rafferty was the first Bobcat to sign a contract this offseason. The undrafted free agent agreed to a one-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, April 1.

Morgan Tencza

“I’m eternally grateful for my time at Quinnipiac and everything my teammates and the staff has done for me in my 3 years,” Rafferty said

in a press release

. “Quinnipiac is a first class program and I have to give all the credit to the coaching staff, players and everyone in between for helping me get to this point in my career. I’ve met so many special people at Quinnipiac that I will be friends with forever. I am very excited to join the Vancouver Canucks organization. The future is very bright in Vancouver and I’m looking forward to getting started with my pro career.”

Rafferty leaves Quinnipiac after three years on the Bobcats’ blue line, concluding his junior year with 24 points and a total of 60 points in 108 career games. He is reported to make his debut Thursday, April 4, when the Canucks take on the Nashville Predators.

On Tuesday, April 2, Martin signed an amateur tryout contract with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers. Martin was third on the team in points this season with a career-high 30 points and finished his Quinnipiac career with 75 total.

Morgan Tencza

“My time at Quinnipiac has been unbelievable and I can’t thank everyone enough for what they’ve done for me over the past four years,” Martin said

in a press release

. “The entire organization is first class from top to bottom and it has been an honor putting on the gold and blue. I’ve made friendships that will last a lifetime and Quinnipiac will always have a special place in my heart. I am very excited to start my pro career with the Springfield Thunderbirds and look forward to this new chapter.”

Shortridge elected to forgo his senior season and signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday as well. The Anchorage, Alaska native was one of the best goaltenders in the nation, finishing first in save percentage and second in goals against average.

“Quinnipiac gave me an opportunity to play college hockey and that’s all I could have ever asked for,” Shortridge said in a press release.“They took a chance on me and will forever be grateful for that and for my time here. I can’t thank everyone enough that helped me develop into who I am today. On the other hand, I couldn’t be more excited to join the Sharks organization and I look forward to continuing to develop.”

Morgan Tencza

With Shortridge leaving, it opens the door for sophomore goaltender Keith Petruzzelli. The Detroit Red Wings draft pick was starting early in the season for Quinnipiac, but lost the job to Shortridge by winter break. Petruzzelli only appeared in three games since the new year, and had not started in a game since Jan. 4.

Senior defenseman and now former captain Chase Priskie announced he would not be signing with the Washington Capitals and instead, testing free agency. The Capitals drafted Priskie in 2016, but Priskie is choosing to become a free agent on Aug. 15 and will see what other offers he has.

Stay with The Chronicle for any more updates on players signing.

Comments