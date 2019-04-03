Seven heads shaved, thousands of dollars raised

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Quinnipiac Student Programming Board (SPB), along with the Quinnipiac Irish Club, hosted the annual St. Baldrick’s event on Monday, April 1, in Burt Kahn Court. The event raised funds for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to find cures for various forms of adolescent cancer.

Junior marketing major Luke Ahearn, who was a director of the event and one of the participants to shave his head, described the event’s significance.

“Personally, this event is great,” he said. “It’s a celebration of weeks and months of fundraising to support childhood cancer research.”

Ahearn said that he also participated in the event during his freshman and sophomore years.

Junior biology major Emma Shipton, who is the Traditions & Community chair for SPB, was another participant in the event. Shipton explained her decision to have her hair shaved.

“I ended up choosing to do this because I knew that I was going to be in charge of this a while ago and my director, Luke, was like ‘Let’s do this together, it’ll be good,’” Shipton said.

Shipton believes that the event holds more significance than just a monetary donation.

“I think it means a little more than just giving the kids money,” she said. “It’s to show that we’re really with them.”

Shipton mentioned that, while attendance at the event was down from previous years, those in attendance created a lively atmosphere.

“I think all of our students who signed up showed up. It really helped that the Irish club was part of this event,” she said. “I think people like to see people make bold choices.”

Ahearn also noted the lower attendance compared to previous years.

“Comparatively, [attendance] was down,” Ahearn said. “We were right in between QTHON and the Big Event, so it was hard because those are the two big pillars of charitable donations or community service at Quinnipiac.”

Junior diagnostic medical sonography major Samantha Adzigian, vice president of the Quinnipiac Irish Club, helped put together the event for the first time this year. She explained that the event had a personal meaning for her.

“It’s huge,” Adzigian said. “I know a lot of people who have been affected by cancer, whether they were children or adults… partially through my major and through just people I know personally. It’s a great opportunity to be a part of an event like this that raises money.”

Despite lower attendance than previous St. Baldrick’s events, Ahearn feels satisfied with the way the event played out.

“We raised $3,000 to an amazing cause and we had seven people who shaved their heads,” Ahearn said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see that many people go up there and shave off their hair. For some people, it’s their identity. Two women shaved their heads today, and that’s incredible. I’d have to say we’re satisfied.”

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation began in 1999, and has generated $258 million in research grant funding since 2005, according to the organization’s website.

