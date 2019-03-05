International Women’s Day hits 110th anniversary

Quinnipiac students should be getting ready for a day to celebrate women, both on-campus and globally, Friday March 8, which marks the 110th anniversary of International Women’s Day (IWD).

This year, the International Women’s Day foundation’s key theme is #BalanceforBetter, stating that “balance drives a better working world.”

International Women’s Day is considered a global holiday with an emphasis on “unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action,” according to the IWD foundation.

Originating on Feb. 28, 1909, the holiday was organized to recognize a clothing “workers’ strike in New York, where women protested against working conditions,” according to the United Nations website.

As time has gone on, the day has been a pivotal moment in women’s rights rallies.

In 1913 and 1914, women in Russia protested World War I or demonstrated solidarity amongst other activists. When their right to vote was contested on March 8, 2017, Russian women protested again for “Bread and Peace.”

Only four days later, “the provisional Government granted women the right to vote,” according to the United Nations website.

International Women’s Day later inspired a global agreement, the Charter of the United Nations. Signed in 1945, the charter “affirm[ed] the principle of equality between women and men,” according to the United Nation’s website.

Many female QU students are unaware of the significance of the holiday. When asked, several students acknowledged they had heard of the day but didn’t know much about it.

However, some women at Quinnipiac are ready to celebrate March 8 and rejoice in womanhood.

