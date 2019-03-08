Cam Young named 2018-19 MAAC Player of the Year

We all knew this was coming.

The day has finally arrived, as Quinnipiac graduate student guard Cam Young captured his long-awaited MAAC Player of the Year award on Friday morning in Albany, New York. It was a unanimous selection and Young is the first Bobcat to win a MAAC Player of the Year (Justin Rutty ‘11 won NEC Player of the Year in 2009-10).

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

“I’m definitely really proud,” Young said after receiving the award. “This is something I set as a goal for myself at the beginning of this year. It’s great that I was able to go out there and win it.”

Young averaged a league-leading 25.8 points per game in 18 MAAC games this season, scoring over 20 points in 15 games. His 18-game string of dominance was culminated in a 55-point game in a Feb. 17 triple-overtime win over Siena. He also surpassed 1,000 points in a Jan. 27 win against Saint Peter’s. Despite all these accomplishments, this one stands out above the rest.

“This might be my favorite (accomplishment) to be honest. The 55 points was big, but that’s just a game. To win this, it kind of sums up the entire year. So, I think this is probably the biggest.”

For the season, the Los Angeles native averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Still, he credited team success – all 13 of his teammates were at the ceremony – as the reason for winning the award.

“Without those guys, this stuff is impossible,” Young said when asked what it meant for his teammates to attend the ceremony. “If we’re not a winning team, if we’re not top-three in the MAAC, I don’t win this award. Without them, it’s impossible.”

Our team is proud of @babykolt and his achievement. Speaks to his personal growth and the improvement of our team. Greatest compliment possible to be noticed by the coaches in our league. #BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/IbBT82DFRT — Baker Dunleavy (@BakerDunleavy) March 8, 2019

The Bobcats finished tied for second in the MAAC at 11-7 and secured the No. 3 seed for the MAAC Tournament. Quinnipiac will take on sixth-seeded Monmouth at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany in the MAAC Quarterfinals.

Comments