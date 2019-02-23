Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse picks up second win of the year on Saturday

The Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse team (2-2 overall) defeated the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds (0-3 overall) Saturday afternoon by a score of 14-8 in the team’s first home game on the season. The Bobcats are now 12-0 all-time against the Blackbirds.

Quinnipiac junior attack Megan Szawlowski led the way, tallying four goals to go along with two assists bringing her season total to 14 points. Junior attack Kayla Moreau, freshman midfielder Maddie Deegan, senior attack Jenna Henningsen, and senior attack Allison Kuhn each had two goals on the day as well. The Bobcats also managed to tie the season-high number of assists in a game with six helpers.

“At halftime, we talked about who hasn’t gotten on the boards yet and who we needed to work for,” Quinnipiac head coach Tanya Kotowicz said. “It’s a team attack, and that’s what we talked about heading into the season.”

Quinnipiac and LIU Brooklyn traded goals early in the first half, making it 1-1, but then Quinnipiac went on a 5-0 run, resulting in a 6-1 lead with just over 20 minutes to play.

Szawlowski scored two goals and two assists in the half, including a behind-the-back goal that was assisted by Kuhn to put the Bobcats up 4-1.

The two Bobcat attackers have quickly formed a deadly duo on the offensive side of the ball, which resulted in a combined 10 points against the Blackbirds.

“We work a lot outside of practice together,” Szalowski saidi. “That comes within practice too, but we definitely work on things off the field that makes it really easy on the field.”

The second half got off to a fast start, with Szawlowski scoring her third goal of the game just 45 seconds in. Graduate student goaltender Sami Walters got her first start of the season as she was forced to make five of her eight total saves in the second half.

LIU Brooklyn battled back in the half and cut the lead to 12-7 on a goal from sophomore midfielder Rachel Masullo. The goal was quickly answered by Quinnipiac junior midfielder Victoria Bobinski, shutting the door on the Blackbirds’ comeback attempt.

Quinnipiac will take the field next on Tuesday, Feb. 26, against Hofstra (3-1 overall) at 3 p.m. in Hempstead, New York. MAAC play will open up for the Bobcats on Saturday, March 23, at Marist College at 1 p.m

