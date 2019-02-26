March movie madness

When you hear ‘March Madness,’ odds are your mind goes straight to basketball. However, next month will be packed with entertainment for those less inclined to tune into the annual tournament as well. Here are the flicks you can look forward to seeing in theaters and on Netflix this March. – M. Fraitag

In theaters

Photo from @captainmarvel via twitter

Release date: March 8

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been holding their breath since the shocking end of “Avengers: Infinity War.” No spoilers, but viewers may finally get some answers as Brie Larson takes on the role of Captain Marvel in this prequel to the world of Thanos. Will Captain Marvel be the answer to the Avengers’ world-shattering problems? Or will Marvel cash in on the highly anticipated film while still withholding information? Your guess is as good as mine.

‘Captive State’

Release date: March 15

With a trailer that leaves much to the imagination, this dystopian thriller is perfect for viewers seeking an edge-of-your-seat experience. The film takes place in Chicago under the rule of an extraterrestrial force. Audiences can expect some beautiful cinematography and to see some familiar faces, including John Goodman and Machine Gun Kelly.

‘Five Feet Apart’

Release date: March 15

For those of you so bold as to see two movies in one day, March 15 will be your time to shine. Switching gears from the action-packed and extraterrestrial, this teenage drama will tug on your heartstrings in a “Fault in Our Stars”-esque way. Starring Cole Sprouse and (relatively) Hollywood newcomer Haley Lu Richardson, the story of two cystic fibrosis patients shows the challenges of loving from literally five feet apart.

Photo from @dumbo via twitter

Release date: March 29

Children of the 90s, rejoice! Yet another Disney animated film will be given new life on the silver screen. However, this live-action remake will stand alone from its sister films, as the wildly imaginative, slightly heartbreaking and sometimes eerie film will be readapted by director Tim Burton. The fantastical film features an absolutely star-studded cast, featuring the likes of Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.

On Netflix

‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’

Release date: March 1

Starring, written and directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, this true story follows a Malawi boy’s journey from poverty, through education and to success. With emotional performances anticipated from all actors, including 13-year-old Kenyan actor Maxwell Simba, viewers can expect to shed all of the tears at this story of perseverance and triumph. The release marks Simba’s first credit on IMDb.

Photo from Netflix Media Center

Release date: March 8

A mother of three discovers its time to take care of herself in Netflix’s upbeat comedy “Juanita.” Alfre Woodard, who will be voicing Sarabi in the live-action remake of “The Lion King” later this year, takes on a much more comedic and much more adult role in this offbeat story of self-discovery and self-care. Catch Juanita on her literal journey toward happiness early next month.

‘Triple Frontier’

Release date: March 13

I know what you’re thinking, “Where the heck are all of the angsty, manpower, military heist movies?” Never fear, Netflix is here. Catch the undeniably beautiful Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garret Hedlund and Pedro Pascal in this action-packed flick from the comfort of your own home and witness the “chain of unintended consequences” that Netflix alludes to in the film’s description.

‘The Dirt’

Release date: March 22

Directly off the heels of the monstrous success of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Netflix wants in on the biopic action. This films tells the infamous tale of Mötley Crüe’s rise to fame, most notorious antics and legacy on the rock and roll world. The title really does the band’s story justice, as Netflix teases to scenes of drug use, vehicular manslaughter and overall nasty behavior from the musicians throughout the trailer.

Comments