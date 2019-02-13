Get clubby

New Haven is a city full of opportunities and is also full of different nightclubs. If you are sick of the same club you always go to or have absolutely no idea of where you want to go when you go out, here are some ideas made for everybody at Quinnipiac.

**18 and Up**

Sam Saleh | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Toad’s Place– 300 York St.

The infamous Toad’s Place. This is the place that Quinnipiac students flock to every Saturday night. With concerts and DJ nights, Toad’s is the perfect place for everybody. Students who are not yet 21 can get in with their Quinnipiac ID and students over 21 can get drinks at the bar. It’s a place for everybody and definitely a part of the QU experience.

Sam Saleh | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Gotham Citi Cafe– 84 Orange st

Gotham is a place to go to for students who are under 21 to be able to party for college night on Thursday. Located in downtown New Haven, Gotham knows how to throw a great party for college students. With a bar, two dance floors and a big outdoor patio, Thursday parties will never get old at this club.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Sports Haven– 600 Long Warf Dr.

If you are hungry and looking for more of a laid back environment, Sports Haven Bar & Grille is a perfect fit. With many flat screen televisions and multiple pool tables throughout the restaurant, there is always something exciting happening. This is the perfect place to grab a burger, drink (if you’re over 21) and watch the game.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Ordinary– 900 Chapel st.

Ordinary is a historical bar that makes it unique to just New Haven. Founded in 1638 by English Puritans, Ordinary has been a part of New Haven since the beginning. With a variety of food options and different types of wines for people 21 and over, Ordinary is an experience like no other.

**21 and Up**

Sam Saleh | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

BAR– 254 Crown St

With four different rooms, BAR creates an experience for anybody that is 21 and over. Thursdays through Saturdays after 9:30 p.m., BAR turns into a nightclub atmosphere. During other hours, BAR uses its four rooms to serve brick oven pizza, serve drinks (especially the freshly brewed beer) and play pool.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Barcade– 56 Orange St.

Barcade is a very unique bar because it also is an arcade! The name was created to play off of classic arcade games and American craft beer. With over 50 different games, including childhood classics, you can drink and play some fun games. On top of having many options for pub food, students also can take advantage of college happy hour Tuesdays through Thursdays after 10 p.m.

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Club Vandome– 102 Hamilton Dr.

Club Vandome has something for everyone in your group with options such as the main dance floor and a hookah lounge. Also, Club Vandome always has different events, like a Valentine’s party and DJ nights, so keep your eye out for that. You can even celebrate your birthday in a special way here if you apply online.

Box 63

Sam Saleh | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

– 338 Elm St

looking for some yummy food and a drink? Box 63 is the perfect place! Grab a drink with friends while watching the game or if you are there at night one weekend, join the DJ party. With a calendar of events for each month including happy hours and welcome back parties, there will always be something fun to go to. If you are not the type to party, there is also a very nice brunch menu you can always test out.

Comments