Falling into Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day can be great, but for many QU students it depends on who they’re spending it with. Find out how four Chronicle editors feel based on their relationship statuses. – M. Fraitag

*Identities have been omitted for the privacy of those involved*

I feel like Valentine’s Day is almost like a Hallmark holiday, a day filled with buying products for a partner and exposing their worth, or maybe that’s just because I’ll be spending it alone this year. However, even when I was in a relationship, I did not feel as though Valentine’s Day needed to be extravagant. It is a day to appreciate love, but shouldn’t that be every day? Couples are already expected to buy expensive gifts for each other on birthdays, anniversaries, Hanukkah and Christmas, so why add Valentine’s Day into the mix as well? I believe that Valentine’s Day should be spent showing love for a significant other, but why spend a ridiculous amount of money to do so? Women do not need more jewelry and men do not need more watches. A bouquet of flowers to brighten up a room and a home cooked meal should be enough to suffice. Any showing of love could work. The couples that are all lovey-dovey in public during this ‘holiday’ are what gives the day a bad reputation. It makes single people uncomfortable and lonely. Yes, Valentine’s Day is a day to show love, I do not doubt that but do so in the comfort of the home, not in front of other people. So what do I have in store for myself this V-Day as a single lady? Well, I am going to spend the day with people I love. That is the point of the day, right? Show compassion for the important people in you life, no matter if they are a significant other, family or even a friend. Couples, enjoy your day of love but do not ruin it for single people who aren’t so lucky. If you are single, spend time with those who are lucky enough to bring joy to your life and show them your love.

In a world where everyone seems to be showing off their relationships on social media and putting so much value on comments and likes, it can be difficult to remember what the point of a relationship should be. Because of this, I view Valentine’s Day as a time to take a step back and appreciate your significant other. It’s a day to reflect on the love in your life and to remind yourself to be grateful, since others haven’t found that special someone yet. It’s unfortunate that Valentine’s Day gets a bad rep since couples, especially ones I see online, seem to place such an incredible value on the material things. It’s annoying, whether you’re in a relationship or not, to see people posting the roses or jewelry they got for the holiday. Someone should be in a relationship because the person they’re with makes them happy, not for the social status or gifts. I also think that the best way to spend Valentine’s Day is doing something that caters to your relationship. For example, watch that movie that you both have been dying to see or stay in and order food. The only real “rule” that I’d stick to for Valentine’s Day is to limit distractions and be present during the time that you’re spending with your boyfriend or girlfriend. It’s also important to note that the idea of romance can vary from couple to couple. There isn’t a right or wrong way to spend your Valentine’s Day. The bottom line to enjoying the holiday is to do what works for your relationship instead of trying to live up to the status quo. As for my boyfriend and I, we’ll be keeping it low-key by skipping the flowers and chocolates and going to our favorite Thai restaurant for Valentine’s Day.

Long distance relationships are hard. There’s no shock there. However, as a senior who has been in a long distance relationship with my “high school sweetheart” since I first became a Bobcat, I can say with confidence that one of the most annoying days to be in an LDR is Valentine’s Day. All throughout high school, I viewed this holiday as something that needed to be celebrated by giving gifts and flowers, mostly because that’s what everyone else was doing at the time. But coming to college and being away from my boyfriend definitely changed my viewpoint on Feb. 14. Every other day of the year, my boyfriend and I enjoy going for walks in nature, grabbing a beer, watching Netflix and honestly just being together, especially with those days being limited by the 684.1 miles between our campuses. Why should Feb.14 be any different? This year will actually be the first year that we will get to spend Valentine’s Day together in our five and a half years of dating, and I honestly hope it is no different than any other day of the year. With our situation, we’ve learned to appreciate any day we spend together, no matter what the calendar has to say about it. And even though this will be our first year technically spending the holiday together and despite my boyfriend’s sweet but unnecessary attempts to find ways to make the day special, all I hope and expect to do on Valentine’s Day is go for a walk, grab a beer, watch some Netflix and just be together.

Serious relationships aren’t a bad thing, they just aren’t for me, or my “significant other.” Although she is a romantic, they know I am not into the “lovey dovey” stuff. Being “complicated” always has a negative connotation, especially people in relationships. But being secretly in the LGBT closet, it is the best option. This is the age where we should be reckless and selfish, don’t just slap labels on things. Valentine’s Day is a Hallmark holiday, so make a day out of it with your friends or family, do not waste your time on this day to be wooed on one night. If you are in a “complicated” situation depending on the scale, just do take out and some Netflix. My ex-boyfriend never got me and went full blow extravagant last year. My mom taught me to love someone everyday, and not just on Valentine’s Day. The little things once in a while are what really matters. Don’t feel pressured to do a big fancy day, but always show the appreciation.

Take the stress out of planning your Valentine’s Day by checking out these five date options that every couple can enjoy! – C. Popik



The Active Couple

Your significant other doesn’t have to be the only thing making your heart beat faster this Valentine’s Day. If you are active or on the adventurous side, spend your date night checking out a trampoline park, ice skating or go-karting in the area.

The Fun Couple

If you want to have an extra special night out with your significant other, this is the date for you. New Haven has plenty of unique places to try out like Elm City Social’s rubber ducky cocktail (if you are 21+) or Geronimo’s to die for table-side guacamole. Go on, get dressed up and have a night on the town with your honey!

The Nostalgic Couple

Need a little something to bring back that first spark? Recreate your first date. For anyone who has been dating for more than a year, this might be the perfect date night for you. Even if you did something amateur for your first date, there is nothing more romantic than reliving and remembering how it all started.

The Chill Couple

Keep it simple this Valentine’s Day by spending quality time with your loved one without the complication of making a reservation or spending tons of money. One date idea is to stay in and order take-out, throw on a Netflix movie marathon and that charcoal face mask you’ve been dying to try with your girlfriend/boyfriend. Just relax! The best relationships are ones where you can just lay back and enjoy the company of the one you love.

The Artsy Couple

Put your artistic skills to the test by checking out a local paint and sip or a pottery painting studio. If you are looking to relax, this artistic activity is therapeutic and more interactive than just grabbing dinner. Making and exchanging your artwork with your Valentine can also make for a meaningful homemade gift!

The Foodie Couple

Do you and your lover enjoy trying out new places to eat? Spend your date touring New Haven for the best pizza slice! New Haven is one of the best cities around to get a good pie. Among some of the top competitors are Frank Pepe’s, Sally’s Apizza, Modern Apizza and BAR. You definitely can’t go wrong with pizza and an adventure with your significant other this Valentine’s Day!

Picking out the perfect gift can be difficult, no matter what your relationship status is. Lucky for you, we’ve got you covered. Here are some gifts ideas for whatever your budget is this Valentine’s Day. -A. Guerra

Under $20

For him: DIY Homemade coupon book

For this DIY, all you need is some paper and a pen. Write down on each page something that he can redeem, whether it be going to his favorite restaurant or you doing the cooking.

For her: Succulent or cactus

Gone are the days of getting a girl a dozen roses. Switch it up by getting her a plant that she can keep with minimal effort. All it needs is some sunlight and watering once a month.

$20 – $50

For him: Bluetooth speaker

Even if you both have opposite tastes in music, give him something he can blast his favorite tunes from. Some speakers are even waterproof, which is perfect to use outdoors or in the shower.

For her: Lush products

Lush has variety of gift boxes for Valentine’s Day including its most popular products, each with a different theme so you can send the right message for the holiday. Maybe a bath bomb shaped as an eggplant emoji will do the trick.

$50 – $75

For him: Wallet

Every guy could use a new wallet. Get him something that’s durable and that he’ll use daily. You could stick with the basic black or help him switch up his color palette by getting a style out of the ordinary.

For her: Polaroid camera

Give her a way to capture all the good memories you both can make together. After all, a physical photo can be more meaningful than a post on the ‘gram. Be sure to stock up on film for the camera too.

Over $75

For him: Concert tickets

College Street Music Hall, Oakdale Theater and Mohegan Sun are all local venues that can attract some big-name artists. Turn your gift into an experience he’ll never forget.

For her: Purse

Your lady could need a bag for her essentials when you both have a night out that won’t weigh her down. Get one that’s the perfect size for a handful of things that she might not have the pocket space for.

On the day of love, show your girl (or guy) squad you appreciate them with a ‘Galentine’s’ Day celebration. Here are some of the best ways to show your friends some love near QU. -M. Fraitag

Brunch

What better way to start the day than with some french toast, coffee and your best friends? Hop in an Uber and check out local brunch spots like Woodbridge Social, The Breakfast Nook or (the OG) The Acropolis Diner.

Have a photoshoot

Naturally you’ll all be dressed your best for the occasion, why not document it? Head to scenic spots like Lighthouse Point Park or Bradley Point Park to take some group shots, obviously for the ‘Gram.

Treat yo’ self

If you don’t have a significant other to spoil you today, you’ll just have to do it yourself. Channel your inner Tom Haverford and hit up your favorite stores. If your budget is tight, visit discounted shops like Plato’s Closet and T.J. Maxx.

Puppy love

Nothing screams love like a puppy. Make a trip to All Pets Club today to get all of the kisses and snuggles you’ll ever need. Who knows, maybe one of them will agree to be your Valentine. Just try to resist taking a furry friend back to campus with you (good luck.)

Movie night

After the excitement of the day is done, kick back in the oh-so-luxurious seats of the Cinemark North Haven theater and catch the latest blockbusters. We recommend “Isn’t it Romantic” for those embracing the holiday and “Happy Death Day 2U” for, well, those who aren’t.

Sweet treats

You only need two men in your life today, and we all know how well they treat us. Ben & Jerry’s in New Haven is the perfect final stop on your celebration of love and will only be made better by going with your closest friends. What’s sweeter than that?

