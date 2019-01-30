UPDATE: The Clubhouse on Whitney shut down indefinitely

Christina Popik | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license for The Clubhouse on Whitney indefinitely, pending a future hearing according to a Hamden PD press release.

Early on Wednesday, Jan. 30, the State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Commission and Hamden Police Department Street Interdiction Team responded to The Clubhouse on Whitney to initiate the suspension, according to the press release.

Within the past year, Hamden Police has conducted two “liquor compliance checks” at The Clubhouse on Whitney, according to a previous Chronicle article.

The first one was on April 20, 2018 in which approximately 100 people, under 21 years of age, were on the premises. Police seized 42 fraudulent identifications during the liquor compliance check.

The second and most recent one occurred last Friday, Jan. 25. After receiving numerous complaints to their tip hotline, Hamden Police again conducted a liquor compliance check at The Clubhouse on Whitney. Officers issued 131 infractions for “simple trespass” to patrons that were under 21 years of age.

A sign has been affixed to the establishment notifying customers of the suspension.

