Scammers strike again

A scammer pretending to be President Judy Olian and other senior leadership is targeting Quinnipiac inboxes with an email asking recipients to purchase gift cards for the sender according to an alert on MyQ on Jan. 15.

These spam emails are sent from an email such as judy.olian@my.com. The alert on MyQ issued a reminder that all Quinnipiac employees have emails ending in @quinnipiac.edu. Additionally, legitimate Quinnipiac employees also have an official signature that includes a phone number, which can be used to verify the sender’s identity.

In addition to President Olian, the scammer has impersonated Director of Athletics and Recreation Greg Amodio, Dean of the School of Medicine Bruce Koeppen and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Varholak.

Comments