Quinnipiac radio station AM-1220 WQUN to be shut down in June
The motive to go forth with shutting down AM-1220 WQUN was due to tectonic changes and the increasing decline of students’ interests in the radio industry, according to Bushnell.
“This difficult decision was made after careful consideration of our first priority, the needs of our students,” Bushnell said. “The number of students who even consider a career in radio, or who want to intern at WQUN-AM has declined sharply, prompting the university to re-examine the prudence of continuing to operate a community radio station.”
Bushnell said that despite the station’s cease in operations that the university will continue to be a supporter of Hamden, North Haven and the region.
Associate Vice President for Public Relations John Morgan specified that the radio station will stop broadcasting later in the year on May 31 and officially close on June 30.