Dean of School of Communications Mark Contreras resigns

CJ Yopp/Chronicle

Mark Contreras, the dean of the School of Communications, has resigned from his position, effective March 4, according to an email from Executive Vice President Mark Thompson on Thursday, Jan. 17.

Contreras is leaving the position to accept a new role at the Connecticut Public Broadcasting as president and chief executive officer according to a press release from Connecticut Public Broadcasting.

“We are confident that Mark Contreras has the perfect combination of experience and skills to lead and grow this organization at a pivotal time for media companies and broadcast journalism in general,” Tom Barnes, chair of the Connecticut Public Board of Trustees and the chair of the search committee said via the press release.

Terry Bloom, the associate dean of the School of Communications, will become the interim dean of the School of Communications in Contreras’s absence while the university begins a national search for a new dean, according to the email from Thompson.

“Associate Dean Terry Bloom is an experienced academic who I’m sure will do an outstanding job as interim dean,” Associate Vice President for Public Relations of Public Relations John Morgan said. “This will not impact students.”

Bloom is also currently the director of the 3+1 accelerated communications program at Quinnipiac.

In the email, Thompson expressed gratitude for Contreras’s work on behalf of the School of Communications over the past two years, which included creating new partnerships between the school and major media companies.

“I’d like to thank Mark for all that he has accomplished since joining the university in 2017,” Thompson stated. “Most notably, he has worked to build and strengthen the university’s ties with major media corporations by adding representatives from such companies as Ad Age, Condé Nast, Dow Jones, Edelman, ESPN, Forbes, Univision, NBC Universal, Comscore, the U.S. Agency for Global Media and SmartBrief.com to the School of Communications’ Advisory Board.”

Under Contreras’s leadership, the School of Communications has seen a double-digit percentage increase in freshman enrollment, according to the email. Contreras also secured a $500,000 grant from Hearst Foundations for students enrolled in the School of Communications.

Members of the School of Communications have expressed their gratitude as well to Contreras and all that he has done for the department.

“I think his greatest accomplishment was establishing the School of Communications Advisory Board,” media studies professor Lisa Burns said. “Even though the board is only a year old, it has created great networking opportunities for our students that have resulted in internships and jobs. This is more than previous deans in recent years were able to accomplish.”

A press release from Connecticut Public Broadcasting cited his work on behalf of the Quinnipiac School of Communications and underrepresented students among his credentials for his new position as chief executive officer.

“[Contreras] is especially passionate about the role of public media in serving diverse communities,” stated Barnes in the press release.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting is the parent company of Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Connecticut Public Broadcasting, according to their website, is to be a “source for truth and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.”

Prior to his career at Quinnipiac, Contreras has led several media businesses through digital transformation, according to the release from Connecticut Public Broadcasting.

“In addition to his academic experience Mark Contreras is a nationally-regarded and seasoned media leader with diverse experience as a private sector chief executive officer, news industry leader and public media board member,” Barnes stated in the release.

Although Contreras will be moving on from Quinnipiac come the spring, the communications department has expressed that they wish the best of luck to the dean in his future career.

“It has been a pleasure working with Dean Contreras,” Burns said. “I’m sure that he’ll bring the same the same enthusiasm to his new position with Connecticut Public Broadcasting.”

Reporting by Emily DiSalvo and Peter Dewey.

Comments