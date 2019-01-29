Countdown to the touchdown

Party points

Whether you’re sporting red and navy for the Patriots or white and blue for the Rams, everyone can agree that a Super Bowl party is a must this weekend. Here are a few tips to help you throw an awesome Super Bowl party right in your dorm.

Finger foods

What’s a Super Bowl party without some good eats? Some fan-favorite options that you can whip together are buffalo chicken dip, pigs in a blanket or brownies. Pinterest has a wide variety of recipes that you can experiment with and if cooking isn’t your forte, picking up some good old-fashioned pizza and wings can satisfy any crowd.

Set up your space

The most important aspect of the Super Bowl, besides the food or the commercials, is the game. Make sure you have a TV set up that streams the game or invest in a projector. While preparing for your party, gather every blue plastic seat and Bungee Chair that you have so your guests can be (sort of) comfortable.

Get into the spirit

As a football fan you’ll want to dress for the occasion. Whether you are donned in Tom Brady gear, a Todd Gurley jersey or dreaming of what could have been in another team’s colors, you should show your pride. Have fun with it and maybe you will even put on some eyeblack.

Stay connected

In times of must-see events such as the Super Bowl, everyone is watching and has something to say. Whether it’s a rule you had no idea existed, a replay of a freak injury or most importantly, the memes, you will want to stay up to date with what everyone else is talking about. Here, you can also jump in on the conversation and rank your favorite commercials.

Maintain the peace

Things can get heated pretty quickly while watching the Super Bowl. Try to find a middle ground between both sides of the fans and instead debate other things such as Maroon 5’s setlist. Lastly, keep in mind both sides have a common enemy in all of this – Roger Goodell.

Don’t fumble on food

The key to the perfect Super Bowl party is having the right spread. Here are two recipes that will be sure to impress your guests and keep them happy no matter what the score is.

Buffalo Chicken Dip – Recipe by @KalynBrooke

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

8 ounces softened cream cheese

½ cup buffalo wing sauce

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 cup grated Monterey jack cheese

Steps:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease your baking dish.

In a large bowl, mix together the chicken, cream cheese, wing sauce and ½ cup of each cheese.

Put mixture in baking dish and smoothen the top with a spatula or spoon, top with the remaining cheese.

Bake 30-35 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.

Guacamole – Recipe by @ConfettiandBliss

Ingredients:

3 avocados

¼ cup red onions, diced

¼ tomatoes, diced

¼ cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeño, diced

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon lime juice

Steps:

Slice avocados in half and peel them.

Mash the avocados in a bowl until the consistency is smooth.

Mix the remaining ingredients to the mashed avocado.

Serve with tortilla chips

Comments