Corrupt Clubhouse

Chronicle File Photo

Hamden Police handed out over 100 violations last Friday, Jan. 25 at The Clubhouse on Whitney, a Hamden bar, one mile north of Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel campus.

Customers under 21 received violations after Hamden Police Department conducted a “liquor compliance check” Friday, following complaints of underage drinking sent to the Hamden PD 411 tip line.

Due to the mass amount of students at the bar, Quinnipiac Shuttles provided rides back to campus.

“The university values the excellent relationship it has with the Hamden Police Department, which requested that Public Safety dispatch two shuttle buses to The Clubhouse last Friday night to make sure our students were transported back to campus safely,” Associate Vice President for Public Relations John Morgan said. “We appreciate all that the Hamden Police Department does throughout the year to help keep the members of our university community safe.”

The State Liquor Commission in Hartford is aware of the check and could take action.

“The Hamden Police conducted this check, and we have been made aware of the visit. This is currently an open matter with DCP,” Department of Consumer Protection Director of Communications Lora Rae Anderson said.

Commonly referred to by students as “Clubhouse,” this isn’t the bar’s first time making headlines.

Early last year, the bar was closed from April 16 to 19 due to several health and safety violations including a cafe permit, permit to be recorded, sanitation, age statement forms, restrictions on drink promotions, daily records, sale to minor and minor in bar room.

It reopened on Friday, April 20 but was checked by police that night, according to a previous Chronicle article.

During the check, which was prompted by the state, Hamden Police officers entered the bar and checked the IDs of anyone inside or trying to leave the bar. IDs were confiscated and police cross-referenced names with Quinnipiac public safety records, confirming who was 21 and who was underage, according to the same previous Chronicle article.

As a result, Tony Dandonoli, owner of Clubhouse, was fined.

