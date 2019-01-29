Cold weather hot spots
Tired of being cooped up inside while seeing temperatures plummet into the single digits? Here are some indoor activities to pass the time until the weather warms up.
IT Adventures Rope Course
40 Sargent Dr., New Haven
If you’re feeling a need for an adrenaline rush, this attraction is perfect for you. This climbing facility includes 60-foot-tall ropes courses, climbing walls, ziplines and swinging beams. Ticket prices range from $25 to $30 depending on which activities you’re daring enough to try that day.
212 Crown St., New Haven
Appropriately located on Crown St., this spot will give you the chance to show all your friends you’ve got what it takes to be the king of karaoke. All those nights practicing in the shower may really pay off and if they don’t, at least you can have a good laugh with your friends.
The Clay Date
146 Amity Rd., New Haven
Time to get the creative juices flowing. At The Clay Date, you can paint canvases, make a candle or select your own piece of pottery. This spot also provides handcrafted coffee, French crepes and ice cream for their customers to enjoy while unleashing their inner artist.
Prime Climb
340 Quinnipiac St., Wallingford
For just $16, you can climb your way to the top of this facility’s various rock climbing walls. Prime Climb also hosts classes for those who are looking to better their climbing. One major benefit of this spot is the serious full body workout you’ll be doing while scaling the wall.
Yale University Art Gallery
111 Chapel St.,New Haven
Conveniently located minutes from the shuttle stop in New Haven, this museum features pieces by Andy Warhol and Vincent Van Gogh and you’ll witness art that have stood the test of time. Most importantly, entry is free of charge.
24 Fire-Lite Pl., Northford
Time to lace up and get skating. For just $10 (less if you bring your own skates) you can enjoy public skating to the tune of the latest hits. If you’re worried about being out of touch or just starting out, cones are provided to help you get your footing.
Dave and Busters
1201 Boston Post Rd., Milford
This place has all the classic arcade games from your childhood, as well as new ones you never knew you needed to play. A quick way to silence your friends is to take it to skeeball.
768 Boston Post Rd., Madison
Curling up with a good book is vital during the winter months. The store has a wide selection and if you’re in the market for a signed book, this store may be the place to check out. This venue even hosts events such as “Storytelling and Yoga” and discussions featuring renowned journalists and authors.
709 Foxon Rd., East Haven
Looking for a way to bring out your inner kid? With multiple trampoline setups, basketball and a Wipeout-style obstacle course, you can let your imagination run wild. If you want to watch your friends become enemies, a game of dodgeball is available too.
1215 Post Rd., Fairfield
Nothing warms you up better than a hot cup of coffee. This shop takes pride in roasting small batches of coffee beans at a time “to capture the peak of the original flavor.” Along with its wide variety of drinks, Shearwater Coffee Bar also offers locally made pastries, bagels and Belgian chocolate.