Cold weather hot spots

Tired of being cooped up inside while seeing temperatures plummet into the single digits? Here are some indoor activities to pass the time until the weather warms up.

Alexis Guerra | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

IT Adventures Rope Course

40 Sargent Dr., New Haven

If you’re feeling a need for an adrenaline rush, this attraction is perfect for you. This climbing facility includes 60-foot-tall ropes courses, climbing walls, ziplines and swinging beams. Ticket prices range from $25 to $30 depending on which activities you’re daring enough to try that day.

Photo courtesy of edelweissresort / Creative Commons

Appropriately located on Crown St., this spot will give you the chance to show all your friends you’ve got what it takes to be the king of karaoke. All those nights practicing in the shower may really pay off and if they don’t, at least you can have a good laugh with your friends.

Logan Reardon | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Clay Date

146 Amity Rd., New Haven

Time to get the creative juices flowing. At The Clay Date, you can paint canvases, make a candle or select your own piece of pottery. This spot also provides handcrafted coffee, French crepes and ice cream for their customers to enjoy while unleashing their inner artist.

Photo courtesy of Prime Climb Facebook

Prime Climb

340 Quinnipiac St., Wallingford

For just $16, you can climb your way to the top of this facility’s various rock climbing walls. Prime Climb also hosts classes for those who are looking to better their climbing. One major benefit of this spot is the serious full body workout you’ll be doing while scaling the wall.

Yale University Art Gallery

111 Chapel St.,New Haven

Conveniently located minutes from the shuttle stop in New Haven, this museum features pieces by Andy Warhol and Vincent Van Gogh and you’ll witness art that have stood the test of time. Most importantly, entry is free of charge.

Photo courtesy of Northfordice.com

Time to lace up and get skating. For just $10 (less if you bring your own skates) you can enjoy public skating to the tune of the latest hits. If you’re worried about being out of touch or just starting out, cones are provided to help you get your footing.

Photo courtesy of Dave & Buster's Press Room

Dave and Busters

1201 Boston Post Rd., Milford

This place has all the classic arcade games from your childhood, as well as new ones you never knew you needed to play. A quick way to silence your friends is to take it to skeeball.

Photo courtesy of Rjjulia.com

Curling up with a good book is vital during the winter months. The store has a wide selection and if you’re in the market for a signed book, this store may be the place to check out. This venue even hosts events such as “Storytelling and Yoga” and discussions featuring renowned journalists and authors.

Photo courtesy of RockinJump.com

Looking for a way to bring out your inner kid? With multiple trampoline setups, basketball and a Wipeout-style obstacle course, you can let your imagination run wild. If you want to watch your friends become enemies, a game of dodgeball is available too.

Christina Popik | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Nothing warms you up better than a hot cup of coffee. This shop takes pride in roasting small batches of coffee beans at a time “to capture the peak of the original flavor.” Along with its wide variety of drinks, Shearwater Coffee Bar also offers locally made pastries, bagels and Belgian chocolate.

Comments