Bill Kohlhepp steps down from his position as Dean of the College of Health Sciences

Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac University

Dean of the College of Health Sciences Bill Kohlhepp will be stepping down from his position on June 30, according to a statement from Mark Thompson, executive vice president and provost.

Kohlhepp, who has been serving as the dean of the College of Health Sciences since 2015, will return to his original position as a faculty member in the physician assistant (PA) program, where he began in 1996.

Kohlhepp’s decision was made based on a desire to spend more time with his grandchildren and elderly stepmother, according to the announcement.

Prior to becoming dean in 2015, he served as associate director of the PA program in 2002 and was promoted to director of the entry-level master’s PA program in 2007. In 2010, he became associate dean of the College of Health Sciences and in 2014 he was appointed associate vice president of faculty affairs.

While serving as dean, he introduced an integrative capstone to the school and increased the use of high-fidelity patient simulation in all departments.

Thompson expressed gratitude for Kohlhepp’s contributions to the health science community.

“I am grateful to Bill for his thoughtful leadership and passionate commitment to the students, faculty and staff of the School of Health Sciences,” Thompson stated. “As dean, he focused on evolving the curriculum and the guidance for students to ensure they are well prepared for the health care system of the future.”

The university has begun a nationwide search for a new dean according to Thompson.

Comments