Back in the spotlight

Singer-songwriter Chris Brown is in hot water after he was detained in Paris over aggravated rape and drug violations.

Brown has been released from police custody and he is not currently facing any charges, according to Paris prosecutor’s office.

Closer Magazine spoke with the French model who accused Brown of sexual assault. In the interview, the woman explains that she met Brown at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Jan 15. After a night of partying, the woman says she went back to Brown’s hotel room, where he followed her into the bathroom and, as she states, he then “catches me by the right arm. He makes me enter a sort of dressing room. He closed the door… it lasted 25-30 minutes.”

A source close to Brown said that the victim was never alone with the singer and that Brown’s girlfriend, Ammika Harris, was in the hotel room the whole time with about 20 other people, according to TMZ.

Brown’s attorney, Raphael Chiche, said his client “vigorously protests his innocence,” according to CNN. The singer took to Instagram denying these allegations.

“I wanna make it perfectly clear ….. This is false and a whole lot of CAP!,” he wrote to his followers. “… For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!”

The post has since been taken down.

Since his release, the singer has now filed defamation charges against his accuser. His lawyer has asked the Paris Public Prosecutor’s office to investigate the claim as a criminal case, which carries a penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $50,000, according to the New York Times.

Brown’s clothing line, Black Pyramid has released t-shirts that read “This B**** Lyin.” The original design debuted after model Baylee Curran accused Brown of threatening her with a gun. The new “Paris edition” features the quote over the face of the Mona Lisa.

Brown has had many run-ins with the law throughout his career. Most notably when he physically assaulted his then-girlfriend and fellow musical star, Rihanna, in 2009. Below is a list of Brown’s past offenses.

Chris Brown’s Legal Troubles in Chronological Order

Feb. 8, 2009 – Brown is charged with felony assault when after an argument with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, escalates to physical violence resulting in her hospitalization.

June 2014 – The “Undecided” singer gets into a fight at an NYC nightclub. The fight included Drake and NBA star Tony Parker.

September 2012 – While completing his community service, Brown tests positive for marijuana.

October/November 2012 – Brown dresses up as an Islamic terrorist for a Halloween party. Rihanna was at that same party, which violated the terms of the restraining order taken out on him.

July 2013 – Brown’s probation is revoked after an alleged hit-and-run. The charges were eventually dropped but the singer was charged with an extra 1,000 hours of community service.

Oct. 27, 2013 – The singer is arrested for felony assault when he and his bodyguard get into an altercation with two other men in Washington D.C.

October 2013 – Brown gets kicked out of a rehab facility for violent behavior and is sentenced to three months at an anger management rehab facility.

March 14, 2014 – Brown gets kicked out of a treatment facility for violating the facility’s rules. He is sent to jail and is sentenced to 131 days in jail.

Sept. 2, 2014 – Brown pleads guilty to the assault case in D.C.

Jan. 15, 2015 – Brown’s probation is revoked after he traveled outside Los Angeles County to perform at a nightclub. During this performance, an altercation broke out resulting in the shooting of five people.

May 5, 2015 – Brown named in misdemeanor battery case in Las Vegas after a man alleged the singer hit him. Charges were never filed.

July 24, 2015 – Brown is allowed to leave after being detained in the Philippines over fraud investigation.

Jan. 2, 2016 – Police investigate Brown after being accused of beating a woman and stealing her cellphone in Las Vegas. Brown’s representative said the charges were false.

August 2016 – After being arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Brown is let out on bail. Charges were never filed.

April 2017 – Police say the singer allegedly punched a photographer in Tampa. He is not arrested.

June 2017 – A judge grants Karrueche Tran a restraining order against Brown after he sent her violent texts such as “Bitch I will beat the shit out of you.”

December 2018 – The singer is charged with having a restricted species without a permit. He is charged with two criminal counts, each carries a maximum of six months in prison.

January 2019 – Brown is detained in Paris on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug violations.

