After nearly 30 years, Quinnipiac ends St. Patrick’s Day Parade Sponsorship

Chronicle file photo



Quinnipiac University has pulled its annual sponsorship from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City,

according to the Irish Voice

.

The school has marched in the parade for nearly 30 years, under previous president John Lahey.

President Judy Olian, issued a statement to The Voice stating, “We are evaluating all our programs to determine how we can best address the needs of our students” and the school has not responded to The Chronicle for a comment at this time.

Stay with The Chronicle as more information becomes available.

Quinnipiac University will not march in the 2019 New York St. Patrick's Day and is considering its commitment to its Ireland's Great Hunger Museum. https://t.co/Ut31jfosnU @QuinnipiacU @ighmatqu #irish #stpatricksday — IrishCentral (@IrishCentral) January 30, 2019

Comments