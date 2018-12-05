Students making miracles happen

QTHON is one of the biggest events of the year on campus. The 10-hour dance marathon is an all-hands-on-deck event. QTHON is a nationwide effort for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. This year, there are about 50 different teams signed up to raise money for the dance-a-thon.

QTHON’s work goes beyond what is seen the day of the dance-a-thon, as there is a lot that leads up to raising a total of $265,431.79, the amount raised at last years event. In order to create more involvement for organizations on campus, “miracle points” are awarded by the QTHON executive board. Organizations can obtain miracle points by the percentage of members in their organization that are registered for QTHON and their attendance at QTHON events prior to the main event in the spring.

“The establishment of the QTHON Miracle Point Program gives organizations of all different sizes an equal opportunity to be recognized for their dedication to our cause,” said QTHON’s student organization coordinator, Allie Glickman. “Organizations with the most miracle points get the opportunity to sponsor a miracle child on the day of QTHON, or the opportunity to take a tour of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, as well as a variety of other prizes and acknowledgments.”

This program gives smaller organizations the opportunity to also achieve what bigger organizations are capable of. Miracle points help to assure smaller organizations are that they will be highly involved in QTHON. The percentage-based system is shown to the smaller organizations to demonstrate the equal opportunities for groups of varying sizes.

Organizations are able to see who is in the lead on QTHON’s website. As of now, the top three organizations outside of the QTHON executive boards are: Gamma Phi Beta, Alpha Delta Pi and Delta Delta Delta.

The hard work of all the different organizations does not go unnoticed by the QTHON board.

“When I see how many student organizations are involved in QTHON, it reminds me that we are all part of something so much bigger than ourselves,” said Glickman. “Each organization here at QU is so unique and special in their own way. When I see all of these different groups coming together to support such an incredible, meaningful cause, I am reminded that the community that we are part of as Quinnipiac students is unlike any other.”

The varying philanthropies the fraternities and sororities support are at the heart of the work they do. Along with Greek Life’s own work, their presence and support for the dance marathon is apparent.

“It’s important for our sorority, and I think everyone, because ultimately it is so important to give back,” said Phi Sigma Sigma’s QTHON chair, Brianna Caponi. “These kids exhibit great strength and the least we can do to respect and honor that is to continually raise money so they can receive great care.”

Phi Sigma Sigma set a goal last year for $5,000. The goal is set the same again this year. They are hoping to surpass the amount again.

“Last year, we completely exceeded our goal and raised over $7,000,” recalled Caponi. “We got to sponsor a miracle child at last years QTHON, a sweet girl named Emma, and it was amazing to not only see our sisters so passionate, but to the see the impact that this had on kids like Emma.”

QTHON has different committees including a management team, hospital relations, dancer relations and morale. The committees are designed to help make the process leading up to and the day of QTHON extremely successful.

Health science studies junior Valerie Sobol, is on the morale committee. This group helps to keep the energy and positivity alive during the event.

“To be a part of something so much bigger than myself in order to bring more smiles on children’s faces is the most incredible feeling,” said Sobol. “We are so lucky to be able to dance, so why not use this opportunity to dance for those who can’t?

Even on the actual day of QTHON, the the fundraising does not stop until the end of the night. QTHON’s goal this year is to raise $323,000. The dance marathon will be held this year on March 23, in the Burt Kahn Court. Participants can expect to dance the night away, with a different theme each hour.

