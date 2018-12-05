It’s FINALly upon us

We’ve all been there. All of your exams piled into one day or even assignments being due within hours of each other. Although it may seem too much to handle, as you’re getting through finals remember that it’s also important to take care of yourself. – A. Guerra

Hit the gym

This one’s a stretch if you haven’t worked out all year but exercise in almost any form is a great stress reliever. Any kind of physical exercise releases endorphins in the brain that trigger feelings of positivity. Quinnipiac offers a variety of fitness classes including spin, yoga, Zumba and Barre.

Make sure to unplug

Technology is both a blessing and a curse. Taking time away from your phone or computer can put you back in touch with reality so you’re completely focused on the task at hand. The ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature on both iPhones and Mac’s can prove to be helpful when you need a break from everyone.

Treat yourself

Finals are creeping up right after Thanksgiving, so why not take advantage of Cyber Monday deals? Most of them are extended through the end of the month or even to the end of the holiday season. And if you don’t have the funds for a shopping spree, having a self-care night can work too.

Break that diet

That pint of ice cream is calling your name–and after all your hard work, you deserve a reward. Take the time to sit and have a meal instead of eating on the run. Eating regularly is vital when attempting to get through finals week as painlessly as possible.

Make a plan & a study guide

Nothing is more annoying than having two huge exams on the same day during finals week. In addition, how will you have any time to focus on both at once. With study guides already completed in advance, you’ll be saving yourself a lot of stress and time. Get your studying started ahead of time, map out when you are going to do the rest of the projects left in the semester finished so that you can stick to your routines during finals week.

Go to relaxing events

Along with final’s week, this is also the time in the semester where meal plan runs low. If you’re in the same situation, be sure to attend the Student Programming Board’s Moonlight Breakfast for a free breakfast buffet on Dec. 7 in the lower cafe. You can manage an hour away from studying, rest assured.

Secure your study spot

Near the piazza fireplace

If the rest of the Student Center is flooded with people trying to get their dinner, head to the piazza. It’s in close proximity to Starbucks, which may be vital if you’re itching for a caffeine fix. If you’re trying to avoid distractions while you get work done, the fireplace is the perfect barrier between you and everyone else.

Second floor of CAS

Have a class over in CAS and think it’s a waste to hike all the way over there? Well maybe you should check out the second floor of CAS1. With a few mini tables and benches lined up in front of a nice window view, there’s more to offer than you think. Also, there are plenty of outlets

to go around for your various chargers.

Library chairs

Even if you don’t have a study room booked, you should still checkout the library for an available spot at the chairs by the back windows. With all of that peace and quiet just be careful not to get too comfy, you’re trying to study after all.

Outside Buckman Theater

With comfy chairs and a printer nearby, what more could you ask for when trying to write a last-minute paper? Sandwiched in between mostly science labs, people are typically settled into their classroom for awhile causing fewer distractions.

The CCE basement

One of the quietest places on campus besides the library is the bottom floor of CCE. There are clusters of tables, chairs and added natural light from the skylights above with a nice variety of cushioned seats and high top chairs.

Rocky Top Student Center

Drastic times call for drastic measures. If you live on main, taking the shuttle might be necessary to stop procrastinating. With beautiful views and a quiet setting, you’re bound to at least get a part of your paper done. Be sure to grab a pizza or head to the pasta bar if you’re in Rocky Top during dinner time.

