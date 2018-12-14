- No. 8 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey falls to No. 1 UMass 3-1, head into break with a 14-3-0 record
- Quinnipiac men’s basketball moves to .500 with win over Lafayette
- No. 8 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey upsets No. 1 UMass, 4-0
- Cramped cramming
- Dr. Bethany Zemba appointed as vice president and chief of staff
- Pro-life feminism: a candid conversation
- Phi Gamma Delta fundraises money for victims of California wildfires
- Former Quinnipiac President John Lahey awarded for service to Ireland
- Triumph out of tragedy
- MEMEingful past
Hamden man arrested, confesses to two university-owned house break-ins in eight days
University responds with heightened security measures on New Road
The investigation revealed that Conte forcibly entered the residence through a basement door and proceeded to an upstairs bedroom and stole money, according to a Hamden PD press release.
The Office of Residential Life sent out two emails to off-campus housing residents stating that Public Safety will increase watch over the area. The university also plans to install deadbolts on all exterior doors without Q-card access over the winter break.
Residential Life staff encourages residents to keep their doors and windows locked and take any valuables with them over the six-week long university break. Students should contact Public Safety at 203-582-6200 immediately if they see something suspicious in the area.
Conte was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. He was released after posting a $10,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Dec. 27, according to the press release.