Hamden man arrested, confesses to two university-owned house break-ins in eight days

Hamden Police press release

Hamden Police arrested Hamden resident Joseph Conte Jr., 37, after responding to a reported burglary at a university-owned New Road residence early Dec. 12. This occurred eight days after

another attempted burglary at a university-owned house on New Road.

Conte confessed to both burglaries, according to an email sent to off-campus housing residents from the Office of Residential Life.

The investigation revealed that Conte forcibly entered the residence through a basement door and proceeded to an upstairs bedroom and stole money, according to a Hamden PD press release.

The Office of Residential Life sent out two emails to off-campus housing residents stating that Public Safety will increase watch over the area. The university also plans to install deadbolts on all exterior doors without Q-card access over the winter break.

Residential Life staff encourages residents to keep their doors and windows locked and take any valuables with them over the six-week long university break. Students should contact Public Safety at 203-582-6200 immediately if they see something suspicious in the area.

Conte was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. He was released after posting a $10,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Dec. 27, according to the press release.

