Hamden man arrested, confesses to two university-owned house break-ins in eight days

University responds with heightened security measures on New Road

By on December 14, 2018

Hamden Police press release
Hamden Police arrested Hamden resident Joseph Conte Jr., 37, after responding to a reported burglary at a university-owned New Road residence early Dec. 12. This occurred eight days after another attempted burglary at a university-owned house on New Road. Conte confessed to both burglaries, according to an email sent to off-campus housing residents from the Office of Residential Life.

The investigation revealed that Conte forcibly entered the residence through a basement door and proceeded to an upstairs bedroom and stole money, according to a Hamden PD press release.

The Office of Residential Life sent out two emails to off-campus housing residents stating that Public Safety will increase watch over the area. The university also plans to install deadbolts on all exterior doors without Q-card access over the winter break.

Residential Life staff encourages residents to keep their doors and windows locked and take any valuables with them over the six-week long university break. Students should contact Public Safety at 203-582-6200 immediately if they see something suspicious in the area.

Conte was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. He was released after posting a $10,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Dec. 27, according to the press release.

