Dr. Bethany Zemba has been appointed vice president and chief of staff of Quinnipiac, announced yesterday by President Judy Olian according to an announcement on MyQ.

Photo courtesy of Harold Shapiro

Zemba will serve as a senior adviser, working closely with the senior management team to direct the formulation and execution of the university’s strategic plan; coordinate institutional research; oversee community relations; and serve as the primary liaison to the board of trustees, according to the MyQ announcement.

“I am eager to begin working with President Olian and her senior leadership team, and to be joining an exemplary university community of faculty, staff and alumni committed to the collective goal of preparing future graduates for a lifetime of professional success,” Zemba said in a MyQ announcement. “I look forward to fostering partnerships across the university and embracing the many learning experiences that lie ahead in this role.”

Zemba will be coming into the role backed with 15 years of administrative leadership at Yale University, where she most recently served as senior associate dean, chief of staff and senior adviser to the dean of the faculty of arts and sciences. Prior to that, she worked for 12 years at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies, according to the MyQ announcement.

Zemba officially began her position Tuesday, Dec. 4.

