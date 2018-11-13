Home   >   Sports   >   Sophomore Dan Nybondas leaves the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team

Sophomore Dan Nybondas leaves the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team

By on November 13, 2018

Photo Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics
Sophomore forward Dan Nybondas is no longer a member of the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team.

This comes weeks after sophomore forward DJ Petruzzelli was removed from the team’s roster. Neither Nybondas or Petruzzelli played in a single game in their time at Quinnipiac.  

In an article on the website of the Imatran Ketterӓ team, a hockey team in the Mestis Hockey League in Finland, it states that Nybondas will be joining the team for a four-week trial period.

Nybondas, a native of Espoo, Finland, has much experience playing in Finland, most recently with IFK Helsinki U20 in the Jr. A SM-liiga. He played in 48 games, scoring 14 goals and 18 assist in the 2016-2017 season before coming to Quinnipiac.

Quinnipiac Athletics did not have any comment on the matter.  

Stay with The Chronicle if any more updates come.

