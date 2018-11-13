Sophomore Dan Nybondas leaves the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team

Photo Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics

Sophomore forward Dan Nybondas is no longer a member of the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team.

This comes weeks after sophomore forward DJ Petruzzelli was removed from the team’s roster. Neither Nybondas or Petruzzelli played in a single game in their time at Quinnipiac.

In an article on the website of the Imatran Ketterӓ team, a hockey team in the Mestis Hockey League in Finland, it states that Nybondas will be joining the team for a four-week trial period.

Nybondas, a native of Espoo, Finland, has much experience playing in Finland, most recently with IFK Helsinki U20 in the Jr. A SM-liiga. He played in 48 games, scoring 14 goals and 18 assist in the 2016-2017 season before coming to Quinnipiac.

Quinnipiac Athletics did not have any comment on the matter.

Stay with The Chronicle if any more updates come.

