Saying ‘thank you’ to our veterans

The Student Veterans Organization (SVO) hosts two events a year, thanking the student population and staff for it’s support and acceptance. Cup of G.I. Joe is an SVO event with free coffee, doughnuts and the chance to sign cards for care packages sent to troops deployed overseas. Other events this week will include, Chuck-A-Puck at the Men’s Ice Hockey game on Saturday, a food drive at the Rocky Top Student Center on Sunday, and Veterans will also be honored at the Men’s basketball game Nov. 15.

Comments