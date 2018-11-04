Quinnipiac volleyball defeats Siena, 3-1, improves MAAC record to 7-10

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Following a loss to Marist on Saturday, Quinnipiac volleyball (7-19 overall, 7-10 MAAC) came back at home on Sunday to defeat the Siena Saints (3-26 overall, 1-15 MAAC), 3-1.

The win wasn’t as dominant as a 3-1 score indicates, as Quinnipiac trailed by five or more points in each of the first three sets.

In the first set, Quinnipiac was down 14-9, but a rally started off by a kill from freshman outside hitter Maggie Baker got the Bobcats to eventually even the score at 21. Baker finished the game with five kills.

Quinnipiac forced the first set to go down to extra points where they took the lead on a kill by sophomore right side Morgan Sherwin. Sherwin finished the day with 14 kills and the Bobcats won the set 28-26.

Quinnipiac senior right side Kat Miller got the final two kills of the first set and finished the game with a team-leading 25 kills. Miller continues to impress head coach Kris Czaplinski with the way she can take control of any situation during a game.

“She’s been great for us all year,” Czaplinski said. “She’s our only senior right now and she’s had to take the majority of the sets and her doing so makes her that much more valuable right now.”

The second set continued the trend of coming from behind as the Bobcats were down 24-19, and came back and scored five unanswered points to notch it at 24. Siena got the final two kills this set and win 29-27.

In the third set, Quinnipiac was down 15-9 and came back again to win 26-24. Another Bobcat that has caught Czaplinski’s eye is junior setter Maria Pansari who finished this game with 52 assists.

“She didn’t lose anything from yesterday,” Czaplinski said. “Her passing was a little off Saturday and today (Sunday) it was right back on as she was able to make cleaner sets.”

The fourth set for the Bobcats was where they did the most damage as they had their second highest team kill total with 18 and at one point had a 23-9 lead. The Bobcats ended up winning the set 25-13, their biggest margin of the match.

The Bobcats will have to shift their focus to Saturday, Nov. 10, as they will play their third consecutive home MAAC matchup against Canisius.

Canisius is 12-4 in the MAAC and 14-11 overall, and knowing the competition, Czaplinski wants his team to play a less streaky game.

“Just staying more consistent,” Czaplinski said. “If we play more consistent and not be as up and down then we can have a good shot of winning on Saturday.”

