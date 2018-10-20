Quinnipiac women’s soccer finishes even with Marist on Senior Day

Rhea Ghosh | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Quinnipiac women’s soccer team walked away from its match against the Marist Red Foxes on Saturday with a 1-1 draw. After a hard fought 110 minutes by both teams, they each gained one point from the match which will help their positions in the MAAC standings.

While it wasn’t the result that the team was hoping for on its Senior Day, the result was a positive for both teams as they both gained a point in the standings.

An even match through the first half, each team threatened to score at multiple points. Eight shots for the Red Foxes resulted in one goal, while the Bobcats’ six shots didn’t amount to anything on the scoreboard. Things got physical early on, with the fouls totaling 16 after the first half of play.

“It’s a physical game, and it’s supposed to be a contact sport,” Clarke said. “There are supposed to be challenges, and I want that. I want that in my team.”

The Bobcats were clearly motivated to win the game for their seniors and sacrificed their bodies all game long, taking hits left and right but continuing to bounce back up play hard until the final whistle.

The Bobcats faced a 1-0 deficit at halftime after a brilliant goal from the opposition. A deflected bicycle kick landed on the foot of Marist junior defender Bianca Furci, and she finished the play by putting the ball in the back of the net.

The Bobcats did retaliate in the second half, however. Senior midfielder Jess Cascio rifled off a shot from just outside the eighteen-yard box which clanked off the crossbar. That shot was close enough to move opposing goal keeper Abigail Renaud out of position, and freshman midfielder Selena Salas took advantage of the opportunity. She won the ball off a defender’s foot and put it in the back of the net. This was her fourth goal of the year and the equalizer on the day.

From that point on the game only got more physical, the final fouls count reaching a whopping 36 for the game. The fouls were accompanied by four yellow cards on the day, and two stoppages by the referee to silence angry coaches on the sideline.

Senior goalkeeper Devan Malcolm got her first start of the year for the Bobcats on Senior Day and made excellent use of the opportunity. She managed to record eight saves on the day, none more important than the ones at the end of the second overtime period. With the game reaching its conclusion, it looked as if Marist was about to steal a victory. With freshmen Anna Davies barreling down on the net, Malcolm was all standing between Davies and a Marist victory. She dove for the ball and took it off Davies’ foot, only to have it fall right back to her. Another leap from the ground, and Malcolm was on the ball again, this time securing her grasp on it.

“Well everyone was putting their bodies on the line today, so, I just had to have my teams back and do it one last time” Malcolm said.

A heroic save from a senior goalkeeper on her first start of the year seemed fitting on Senior Day, and kept the Bobcats’ MAAC playoff hopes alive.

Following the game, the Bobcats record now reads 6-7-3, while their MAAC record is 3-3-3. The Bobcats now sit sixth in the conference as the season winds down to its last game against Manhattan on the road. That game will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. The Bobcats will be looking to clinch a playoff berth in that game, as the winner will move on to the postseason.

