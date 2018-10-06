Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey swept by Maine in weekend series

The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team lost 3-0 to the University of Maine at the People’s United Center in Hamden on Saturday to remain winless on the season.

The Black Bears of Maine opened up the scoring early in the second period, before adding two insurance goals late in the third.

The Bobcats were outshout 24-14 in the contest, but had 15 high danger scoring chances (classified as shots taken anywhere inside the faceoff dots), while Maine had only 12.

Most of their chances came on the power play, but the Bobcats were unable to score, continuing a trend that started in the first game of the season.

Head coach Cassandra Turner spoke about the Bobcats’ power play, which is now 0-for-15 on the year.

Kayley Fasoli | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

“There’s things we’re still trying to work on,” Turner said. “The year’s where our power play has been ready and good right away are years where we don’t have turnover, when we don’t have new people and we have the same structure as the year before. I really like the growth that we’ve seen, but we clearly need to keep getting better to find a way to finish.”

Quinnipiac senior captain Melissa Samoskevich also spoke about the man-advantage struggles.

“There’s always stuff we’ve got to work on, but I think it’s going to come,” Samoskevich said. “It’s still early in the year too, so I think more practice and definitely a little puck luck will help for sure.”

Coach Turner also praised her players’ ability to take ownership of their mistakes.

“This is definitely not the place we want to be in terms of our results at this point,” Turner said. “But we just talked about it. This is a good group. There’s some pretty good ownership on our team right now over mistakes. We’ve asked them to take that same ownership over the process and that’s our plan, to dive right into it. We expect our team to keep getting better, and I feel it, because they are willing to take that ownership. They’re a process-driven group.”

Quinnipiac is now 0-4 on the season, with its eyes set on two road games at Vermont next weekend for the first road series of the young season.

