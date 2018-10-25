Quinnipiac student passes away after battle with cancer

Quinnipiac student Eduardo Carvalho, 20, passed away yesterday on Oct. 24 after battling cancer.

Carvalho was a sophomore marketing major in the School of Business from Greenwich, Connecticut. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, according to an email from President Olian to the Quinnipiac community.

“This is a terrible loss for Eduardo’s family and friends, and for our community. Eduardo was especially close to his fraternity brothers and to staff in Student Affairs who supported him and his family through his severe health challenges,” President Olian said in the email.

Students seeking help can contact Counseling Services at 203-582-8680. For faculty and staff, assistance is available through the Employee Assistance Program at 800-828-6025.

Funeral arrangements will be announced to the university community once finalized.

Stay with The Chronicle for further updates.

