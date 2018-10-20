Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey upsets No. 18 Boston College, 1-0

Emily Thompson | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team remained undefeated after beating

No. 18 Boston College, 1-0, at the People’s United Center in Hamden on Friday.

The Bobcats (3-0-0) needed only one goal to take down the Eagles (0-3-0), as sophomore goaltender Keith Petruzzelli earned his first career shutout in a 21-save performance.

Bobcats captain Chase Priskie scored the game’s only goal on a 5-on-3 late in the first period, rifling a one-timer by Eagles goaltender Joseph Woll to tally his second of the season. Defensemen Brandon Fortunato and Brogan Rafferty picked up assists on the goal.

In total, Quinnipiac outshout Boston College 27-21, but the Eagles actually had a slight edge in high danger scoring chances (classified as shots taken anywhere within the faceoff dots), racking up 10 to the Bobcats’ 9.

“I did not think it was going to be a 1-0 game when it started, but we found a way to claw and scratch our way to a win,” Pecknold said. “I thought Keith was excellent in net, our penalty kill was good when it needed to be, and Priskie scored that big goal on the power play. For having nine freshmen in the lineup, we were really good in the neutral zone. I thought that was the key to the game and for those kids to have that kind of buy-in this early in the season is pretty impressive.”

Quinnipiac also did a tremendous job defending Boston College winger Oliver Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, and one of college hockey’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

Pecknold spoke about the team’s game plan for the New York Islanders prospect, who he happened to coach in the 2018 U18 World Junior Championship this past summer.

“We definitely talked about him,” Pecknold said. “He’s a shooter. He’s got a bomb and he can shoot it from anywhere. He’s a very unique talent.”

Petruzzelli also talked about Wahlstrom’s presence on the ice.

“I was always aware of where he was on the ice,” Petruzzelli said. “I know he likes to hit that big one-timer. He’s got a really good release. Whenever he had the puck I was definitely a little bit more ready for a shot. He’s a player you have to keep your eye on at all times.”

The Bobcats held Wahlstrom to only one shot on goal in the contest, which is impressive considering he registered a total of 13 in the Eagles’ first two games against No. 18 Wisconsin.

Pecknold also addressed the improvement of the team’s culture, which he thinks has played a role in this undefeated start to the season.

“There are so many things that go into developing a good culture, and I think we lost it a little bit last year. Through three games, it looks like we have it back.”

Priskie spoke about the leadership group’s effort to restore that Quinnipiac hockey culture as well.

“We came together last spring after the season and we were just tired of losing,” Priskie said. “It’s not acceptable here. We don’t have a losing culture. We’ve reestablished our standard of excellence and if guys don’t want to be up to that standard, then they won’t be playing.”

Quinnipiac will face the American International College next weekend in a home-and-home two game series.

Comments