Parents Speak Up

Parents and Family Weekend gives the folks a chance to check out where they send their kids (and checks.) We caught up with them to see what their thoughts on the campus were. Here’s what they had to say. – M. Tencza

What do you like most about Quinnipiac?

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Chris Ullathorne

Child in Class of 2022

“The communications school and the 3+1 program. We really like the depth and opportunities of hands on learning within the communications program.”

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Lisa Ledden

Child in Class of 2022

“It has a small, intimate feel with small class sizes and the personal input they have with professors and advisors.”

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Denise Dykeman

Child in Class of 2021

“I like everything about Quinnipiac. It is a great school. It has great programs, great support systems and a great atmosphere.”

What do you miss most about your student when they are not at home?

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Thomas Flynn

Child in Class of 2020

“Her sparkling personality at home, her swiftness and her ability to make me laugh.”

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Jen Jop

Child in Class of 2022

“I miss her smile, her cuteness, just talking to her about everything.”

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Kerri O’Connor

Child in Class of 2022

“We just miss seeing her, her presence, her smile, her laugh. We just miss her physical presence there, it’s lonely without it.”

Have you seen a change in your student since he/she has come to QU?

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Todd & Laura Matises

Children in Class of 2018 & 2022

“[We] would say it has made her more mature and more focused and it has been a positive experience. [We] have two daughters who go here and both have had a positive change.”

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Bob Considine

Child in Class of 2021

“I have seen a lot of growth in my daughter and it has been great.”

Morgan Tencza | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Kate Marcouillier

Child in Class of 2022

“Yes, definitely in a good way. She has formed friendships and has had the opportunity to experience new things.”

