Lahey mausoleum is for himself and the family

Amanda Perelli | The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Former Quinnipiac President John Lahey told The Chronicle that

building a mausoleum

in Hamden was a ‘family decision.’

“We wanted to have our final resting place and then we actually looked around,” Lahey said. “The decision was made about three or four years ago.The attractive part about [Saint Mary’s] is it’s close to our two campuses in Hamden.”

The granite mausoleum, with a small bench and altar inside, has enough room for eight, said Lahey. His wife Judy as well as his two sons, their wives and children are all expected to join him.

John Nolan, president of Nolan’s Hamden Monument Company said that other mausoleums found at Saint Mary’s cost more than $100,000. He was unable to disclose how much the Lahey family purchased theirs for.

The Mausoleum is nine feet three inches left to right and 11 feet front to back, according to Nolan.

“I joked with someone who asked me about it ‘I hope it’s a long range planning’ but I’m 72 so my actuaries tell me I have 16 and a half years to live – which I’ll be happy with if I live that long,” Lahey said.

The Lahey family looked at plots in North Haven and Cheshire, but Hamden made the most sense for them.

Although in the process of selling his home in Cheshire with plans of residence in Florida, you can expect to see him back on campus next fall where he plans to teach logic and business ethics.

